GREENSBURG – On Saturday, April 15, Westmoreland County’s 12th annual awareness-raising event, “WALK a MILE in HER SHOES,” will kick off at St. Clair Park in downtown Greensburg.
Families, individuals, community leaders, survivors, students, and pets from across Westmoreland County will step out in their favorite pair of heels (or any other shoes) to make a commitment to end violence against all individuals. Together they will join their voices in speaking out against the social norms and attitudes that perpetuate gender-based violence, including sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking and stalking.
Each year, the community comes together to participate in the event. Many of the male walkers choose to wear high heels, to take an extra step in understanding what women experience every day. Walking in high heel shoes is a symbol of the difficulties and challenges that women face every day. This includes being on guard against the possibility of a sexual assault, experiencing sexual harassment, dealing with the aftermath of violence in their home, and for some, walking the path of healing following an assault.
When male walkers wear high heels at this event, they are asked that they do so in the spirit of the event. Wearing high heels is not meant to mock women who wear high heels, to glorify masculinity, or to make a statement that only women can or should wear high heels. Blackburn Center strongly affirms the right of all people to express their gender in whatever way they choose.
Blackburn Center recognizes that anyone can be a victim of gender-based violence. The numbers on gender-based violence in the United States are startling.
- Every 68 seconds, someone in the United States is sexually assaulted. (https://www.rainn.org/statistics/victims-sexual-violence)
- On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men (https://ncadv.org/STATISTICS)
- One in seven women and one in 18 men have been stalked in their lifetime.
- 81% of women and 43% of men have experienced sexual harassment. (https://www.nsvrc.org/statistics)
- Individuals with disabilities are at least twice as likely to be victims of violence, compared to people without disabilities. (https://ovc.ojp.gov/sites/g/files/xyckuh226/files/ncvrw2018/info_flyers/fact_sheets/2018NCVRW_VictimsWithDisabilities_508_QC.pdf)
- Approximately one in 10 elderly Americans have experienced a form of elder abuse. (https://www.ncoa.org/article/get-the-facts-on-elder-abuse)
- In 2021, there were 10,359 trafficking situations reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. In those situations, 16,554 likely victims of trafficking were identified. (https://polarisproject.org/myths-facts-and-statistics/)
- 43.8% of lesbian women and 61.1% of bisexual women have experienced rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner at some point in their lifetime, as opposed to 35% of heterosexual women. (https://ncadv.org/blog/posts/domestic-violence-and-the-lgbtq-community)
- 26% of gay men and 37.3% of bisexual men have experienced rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime, in comparison to 29% of heterosexual men. (https://ncadv.org/blog/posts/domestic-violence-and-the-lgbtq-community)
The annual “WALK a MILE in HER SHOES” event is a way to shine a spotlight on these and other forms of violence. Issues such as domestic and sexual violence can affect anyone regardless of gender, race, sexuality, religion or economic status. The goal of the event is to raise awareness about gender-based violence in Westmoreland County and surrounding communities, and to offer support to all victims and survivors.
Registration begins 9 a.m., and the walk itself will start at 10 a.m. Registration for the event costs $5 per person, and is free for children under 12 years old. You can learn more about the registration process at https://www.blackburncenter.org/walk-a-mile.
To pre-register and to learn more about the services provided by Blackburn Center, visit its website at www.blackburncenter.org, or you may call 724-837-9540, ext. 144. High heeled shoes will be loaned to male walkers, who are encouraged to register by April 1 to insure proper sizes are available. In addition, walk-on registrants are welcome (though event planners cannot guarantee shoe availability). Pets on leashes are welcome to join the event as well.
Inspired by the saying, “You can’t understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes,” our community will literally walk the walk April 15. While the event promises to be fun, it is also an important opportunity for the community to commit to action to end gender-based violence.
Blackburn Center advocates for the rights of all individuals to live free from domestic and sexual violence and other forms of violence by eliminating root causes and providing for the well-being and safety of survivors/victims.
