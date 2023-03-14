GREENSBURG – On Saturday, April 15, Westmoreland County’s 12th annual awareness-raising event, “WALK a MILE in HER SHOES,” will kick off at St. Clair Park in downtown Greensburg.

Families, individuals, community leaders, survivors, students, and pets from across Westmoreland County will step out in their favorite pair of heels (or any other shoes) to make a commitment to end violence against all individuals. Together they will join their voices in speaking out against the social norms and attitudes that perpetuate gender-based violence, including sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking and stalking.

