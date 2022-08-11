Blackburn Center is offering weekly online training classes this September for people interested in volunteering their time with victims/survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence and other crimes.
Volunteers are essential to Blackburn Center’s mission of advocating for the right of all individuals to live free from violence and working to end the root causes of violence in our community. If this mission means something to you, this volunteer opportunity may be an excellent fit.
Volunteers answer Blackburn Center’s 24-hour hotline and offer options, information, and referrals to victims of domestic violence, sexual violence and other forms of violence.
In addition, volunteers can assist in supporting the agency’s work in various other roles.
There are many benefits to being a Blackburn Center volunteer, including flexible hours, the ability to work from home, and – most importantly – the chance to make a difference in the lives of victims of violence.
The training will be held online via Zoom/and minimal in-person sessions from 5-8 p.m. two days a week, starting Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.