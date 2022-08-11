Blackburn Center is offering weekly online training classes this September for people interested in volunteering their time with victims/survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence and other crimes.

Volunteers are essential to Blackburn Center’s mission of advocating for the right of all individuals to live free from violence and working to end the root causes of violence in our community. If this mission means something to you, this volunteer opportunity may be an excellent fit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.