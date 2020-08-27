After prayer, deliberation and consultation with leaders in the Diocese of Greensburg, Bishop Edward C. Malesic has announced that his public farewell to the diocese will be virtual in order to prioritize the health and safety of the entire community.
Bishop Malesic’s farewell Mass will be livestreamed from Blessed Sacrament Cathedral at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. The Mass will be available for viewing on the diocesan website, DioceseofGreensburg.org, Facebook and YouTube.
Even though the event will be his public farewell and in-person attendance will be scaled back considerably given current restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people will be able to engage in the farewell by sending messages to Bishop Malesic at www.DioceseofGreensburg.org/BishopFarewell.
Visitors to the site will be able to submit a typed message, upload up to three photos or submit a video link. By submitting the material, participants agree that their image and information can be used in any and all diocesan communications.
Well-wishers under the age of 18 must have oversight from a parent or guardian when submitting material. All material will be collected and presented to Bishop Malesic upon his departure for Cleveland.
Bishop Malesic will be installed as the 12th Bishop of Cleveland at a Mass at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Cleveland. It will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Greensburg website and Facebook.
The people of the Diocese of Greensburg are asked to keep Bishop Malesic, the Diocese of Greensburg and the Diocese of Cleveland in their prayers in the coming weeks.
