The Most Rev. Edward C. Malesic, JCL, offered his public farewell to parishioners Sunday, celebrating his final Mass as bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg.
Pope Francis in July appointed Bishop Malesic as the 12th bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland.
“It’s not that I am not excited about going to Cleveland,” Malesic said in his closing homily Sunday. “Truthfully, I am. It’s another new adventure for me. So for those of you watching from Cleveland, I am coming to you with great joy. There’s no mistake about that. But the heavy heart comes from having to say goodbye to a diocese that I have called my home, and made my home, for these last five years and to bid farewell to people I have come to know as my friends.”
Pope Francis appointed Bishop Malesic to be the fifth bishop of Greensburg on April 24, 2015. He is the first bishop since the Greensburg diocese was founded in 1951 to leave for another post, according to spokesman Jerry Zufelt.
“In each and every case of difficulty, we would not let evil have a final say, we did not give up and we were not defeated. We educated one another and prayed for one another and reached out to those who were affected by opioid addiction,” Malesic said. “We reached out to victims of clergy sexual abuse, and we made sure that today’s church did not fall into the mistakes of the church of decades ago.”
Bishop Malesic’s farewell Mass was livestreamed from Blessed Sacrament Cathedral at Sunday, with in-person attendance limited to 100 because of social distancing guidelines. The Mass is available for viewing on the diocesan website, DioceseofGreensburg.org, Facebook and YouTube.
Bishop Malesic will be installed as the 12th Bishop of Cleveland at a Mass at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Cleveland. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Greensburg website and Facebook.
An administrator selected by a special committee will operate the Diocese of Greensburg until Pope Francis names a replacement for Malesic.
“I know that the next bishop of Greensburg, whoever it is, I have no idea, will receive the same warm welcome that I did from you,” Malesic said. “And when he is appointed, I will be able to say to him, you’re so blessed to be the bishop of Greensburg, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”
