Bishop Larry J. Kulick of the Diocese of Greensburg will make pastoral visits to six parish communities during Lent to conduct “Lenten Evenings of Reflection.”
Each week, Kulick will present a different topic, focusing on the major themes proclaimed in the Lenten weekend gospels. The topics are “Temptation,” “Transfiguration,” “Persistence,” “Forgiveness,” “Sin,” and “Suffering.”
As the chief teacher in the diocese, Kulick hopes this series will provide those participating with a scriptural understanding of these gospels.
“This is an opportunity to pray together and to grow in our spiritual lives,” Kulick said. “We are all called through our baptism to grow in holiness and to make this a holy and productive Lent and this is a great opportunity to answer that call.”
Each evening will begin with prayer followed by the bishop’s reflection.
The schedule for the Lenten reflection series is as follows:
• 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Holy Cross Parish, Youngwood. Topic: “Temptation.”
• 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, North Huntingdon Township. Topic: “Transfiguration.”
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at St. Mary Parish, Export. Topic: “Persistence.”
• 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Holy Trinity Parish, Ligonier. Topic: “Forgiveness.”
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Holy Family Parish, Seward. Topic: “Sin.”
• 6 p.m. Monday, April 11, at St. James the Greater Parish, Apollo. Topic: “Suffering.”
Since his episcopal ordination, Kulick has made it a priority to make pastoral visits to all parishes in the Diocese of Greensburg. “Lenten Evenings of Reflection” will allow him to engage with parishioners in some of the parishes that he has not yet visited. Since the reflection topic changes weekly, Kulick encourages the faithful to participate in as many as possible. Each of the bishop’s Lenten reflections are being recorded and will be posted on the Diocese of Greensburg Facebook page.
