Bishop Larry J. Kulick will celebrate Mass at St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Unity Township at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 16, as his “Mass around the Diocese” tour continues.
These pastoral visits include the Bishop celebrating Mass at a different parish each weekend through June 26, in order to connect on a local level with parishioners and communities around the Diocese.
Masses throughout these area visits are streamed online on the Diocese of Greensburg website at www.DioceseofGreensburg.org.
For those planning to attend Sunday’s Mass, space will be limited and face coverings will be required.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to celebrate Mass at St. Vincent Basilica Parish, as well as each of the parishes I have the privilege to connect with during this time,” Bishop Kulick said. “It is a blessing to reunite with our parishioners, whether it be face to face or virtually, to share the Gospel and experience God’s wonder and mercy while praying together.”
The dispensation of the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days remains in place.
But when that dispensation is lifted, and as COVID-19 cases lessen, the Rev. Thomas P. Curry, OSB, encourages the faithful to think about returning to be physically present in the House of God.
“It is a joy to see our parishioners gradually returning for in-person Mass and sharing together in the miracle of physically receiving the Body and Blood of Christ,” Father Curry said. “They experience the important difference between attending Mass in person and watching it from home.”
To those who are vaccinated and starting to feel more comfortable venturing out, the parishes of the Diocese of Greensburg welcome you. Each parish continues socially-distanced seating, requires masks or face coverings and cleans and sanitizes between each Mass.
“As the pandemic passes, I pray that your desire for Communion with the Lord through the Eucharist and in-person worship remains strong,” Bishop Kulick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.