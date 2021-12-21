The liturgical season of Christmas begins Friday, Dec. 24. This year, the Most Rev. Larry J. Kulick, JCL, bishop of the diocese of Greensburg, will celebrate his first Christmas Mass as bishop at 10:30 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg.
For those who are unable to attend in person, the Christmas Mass at Night will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Greensburg Facebook page, YouTube Channel and website at www.DioceseofGreensburg.org.
“Christmas is such a beautiful time of the year because we celebrate the Word becoming flesh and dwelling with us,” Kulick said. “I know many of the faithful will attend in-person liturgies this Christmas, but some are still wary of the dangers presented by the COVID-19 virus. I am hopeful that our livestreamed Mass will present many more people with an opportunity to engage in the celebration of the Christmas Mass at Night.”
While the past two years have been challenging, Kulick is hopeful parishioners will be able worship in their own parishes and share the joy and hope of the Christmas season with their loved ones.
“As we celebrate our blessings, we should also remind ourselves that it is also a blessing to be able to go back to church to celebrate the Nativity of Our Lord,” Kulick said.
As previously announced, the obligation to attend Mass in person on Sundays and Holy Days was reinstated in August. However, by longstanding Church law, this obligation does not apply to those who are sick, have a serious health risk, are primary caregivers for those at risk, or who have concerns about being in a large group setting because of COVID-19 and its variants.
Visit www.TheAccentOnline.org for a list of Christmas Mass times at parishes throughout the Diocese of Greensburg.
