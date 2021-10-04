Bishop Kulick to appear on 'Raccoon Whisperer' show

The Most Rev. Larry J. Kulick, JCL, bishop of the diocese of Greensburg, will host a unique pet blessing to celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of pets.
Fans who follow Kulick on social media will get to see him bless the stars of the YouTube show “Raccoon Whisperer,” which has nearly a half million subscribers. The Facebook video will premiere at 10 a.m. today, Oct. 4, on the @BishopLarryJKulick Facebook page.
Kulick struck up a friendship with host James Blackwood, who lives in a rural setting in Nova Scotia, Canada. When Blackwood lost his best friend to cancer earlier this year, Kulick offered a Mass for him and sent Blackwood a Mass card and sympathy note. Since that time, Blackwood has made mention of Kulick and the Catholic faith multiple times during his show. In fact, Blackwood was raised Catholic, as were many of his fans. The fans have offered a flurry of excited comments about the pet blessing on Blackwood’s YouTube channel.
“He came to my attention from a parishioner at St. James who herself cared for many stray animals. I watched his show once, and I was hooked. During the pandemic, the show became extremely popular,” Bishop Kulick said.
“Here’s a man in a rural part of Canada who has found a way to reach millions of people in almost every country in the world, sharing his message of kindness and love toward God’s creations. As a younger Bishop, I thought this would be an excellent way to evangelize and to reach new members of our faith community who are also grateful for God’s creations — the pets that have become like a member of the family to many people,” Kulick added.
St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of nature and animals. The blessing of animals is a tradition that originated in the 13th century in remembrance of St. Francis, who believed all animals should be treated with dignity and respect.
Many parishes throughout the Diocese of Greensburg are hosting live pet blessings. Check your local parish bulletin for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.