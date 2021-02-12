When Larry Kulick was a little boy at St. Martha Parish in Leechburg, he told his pastor that he wanted to be an altar server. The priest told him that he first had to make his First Holy Communion.
The second-grader received the sacrament on a Saturday in May of 1974, and on that Monday after school, he knocked on the rectory door. “Can I help you, Larry?” the housekeeper asked.
He wanted to see the pastor, and when the priest came, the boy reminded him that he was now qualified to serve. The priest said that they didn’t have any training programs, but he could show up every day for two weeks to serve the early morning Mass, and he could learn what to do.
And he did, much to the surprise of everyone who thought that the youngster would not keep up with that commitment.
But he didn’t stop with serving at the altar.
On Thursday, the Diocese of Greensburg livestreamed the Episcopal Ordination and Installation of the Most Rev. Larry J. Kulick as the sixth bishop to lead more than 290,000 Catholics in the counties of Westmoreland, Armstrong, Indiana and Fayette. The ceremony took place at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg. He replaces Bishop Edward Malesic, now the bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland.
In reflecting on his vocational discernment after the Mass, Kulick called his experience as an altar server a very important moment in his life, one that brought him great joy and a wonderful prayer and devotional life. It gave him opportunities to see the spiritual needs of people and taught him the discipline and respect that’s needed to serve others.
“I come before you today, knocking on the door,” he said. “This time, not at a side door of a rectory on Third Street in a beautiful Western Pennsylvania steel town, but to your door. Not asking a wise and seasoned immigrant priest for an opportunity or permission to serve, but asking you in the name of Christ to be able to serve. I come not as a naive wide eyed second-grader but now a priest and bishop. I come to your door, I am knocking, I am asking you — can I serve?”
Kulick was educated at St. Vincent College and Seminary and ordained into the priesthood in 1992 by Bishop Anthony Bosco. He earned a licentiate in canon law from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. He held a number of different diocesan positions, the latest being vicar general, and his last pastoral assignment was at St. James Parish in Salem Township.
He was the third pastor of that small church to become a bishop. The others were his predecessor, Bishop Lawrence Persico now of the Diocese of Erie, and the late Archbishop Guiseppe De Andrea, who served as a papal nuncio to Yemen and Kuwait. The Rev. Matthew Morelli, now a diocesan priest, grew up in that parish.
Kulick signed his oath of fidelity at a prayer vigil Wednesday night. Thursday, his day of ordination, is marked in the Catholic Church as the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, and World Day of the Sick. It was also noted that 2021 is the Year of St. Joseph.
Archbishop Christophe Pierre, JCD, apostolic nuncio to the United States, read a letter to Bishop Kulick from Pope Francis, dated Dec. 18, 2020. It was the official announcement of the appointment.
In it, the Holy Father wrote, “I ask you to take the risk demanded by love and the love of those placed in your care.”
Archbishop Nelson Perez of Philadelphia delivered the homily.
“The title of bishop is one of service and therefore the bishop should strive to benefit others,” he said. “Be mindful of the shepherd who knows his sheep and did not hesitate to lay down his life for them. Never relax your concern for those who are not yet gathered to the fold of Christ.”
Following an ancient custom, Perez as the principal ordaining bishop questioned the bishop-elect about his resolve to uphold the faith and to discharge his duties as bishop. After responding “I do” to all nine questions, Kulick lay prostrate before the altar while a litany of saints was sung.
Then in silence, Perez, Malesic and Bishop Emeritus Lawrence E. Brandt of the Diocese of Greensburg imposed their hands on him. It was an ancient ritual to confer the power of the Holy Spirit and to hand down the power of the Episcopal Order. About a dozen other bishops in attendance also imposed their hands on him.
The Book of the Gospels was placed over his head to remind him of his primary obligation to preach the word of God. Perez anointed him with the sacred chrism, a holy oil scented with balsam that’s used in sacraments and blessings in the church.
Perez presented him with the Book of Gospels “to preach the word of God with all patience and sound teaching.”
The ring he was given symbolizes the bishop’s fidelity to the Bride of God, the Church. The investiture with the pointed hat known as the miter signifies his resolve to pursue holiness. The presentation of the crosier (shepherd’s staff) signifies the duty of guiding and governing the church entrusted to him.
Bearers of those insignia included Kulick’s parents, Larry J. and Myrna D. Kulick; his godparents Anthony and Donna Krasowski, and his siblings Lisa Blake, Lori O’Shea and Erik Kulick.
At 3:30 p.m., Perez led the new bishop to the cathedral, the bishop’s chair. As a sign of welcome, the many bishops in attendance from other dioceses exchanged a traditional fraternal kiss with him.
“I will need God’s grace and I will need your help, your cooperation and your desire,” Kulick said at the conclusion of the liturgy. “Will you join me? God has great things in store. Can you imagine, if with his grace he can call a small young man who just wanted to be an altar boy, to the priesthood and now to the Episcopacy. We can only imagine what he can do for each of us if we trust, rely on his grace and follow his will. Come, let’s find out together what God has planned for each of us.”
