Monsignor Larry Kulick wondered who would lead the Diocese of Greensburg after Bishop Edward Malesic was installed in the Diocese of Cleveland in September.
How easily would the new bishop fit in with the 126,000 Catholics in the 78 parishes in Westmoreland, Indiana, Fayette and Armstrong counties? Would he have a sense of humor? Would he like pierogis, pizza and the Terrible Towel?
“I have been fervently praying for the announcement,” he said about Pope Francis’s anticipated appointment.
As vicar general under Bishop Malesic and diocesan administrator after the bishop left, he would be the one receiving the news.
That call came the week before last when he learned that Pope Francis had appointed him as the sixth bishop of the diocese.
“I took this opportunity to once again say yes to a call that began with my baptism,” he said at a Friday morning press conference that officially announced the news. “I saw this as a call to serve Christ in a different manner. I heard it as a call to continue to serve in the diocese that I have loved all my life.”
Bishop-elect Kulick, 54, the son of Larry J. Sr. and Myrna Dolores Coleman Kulick, is a native of Leechburg. He attended St. Vincent College and St. Vincent Seminary and was ordained in 1992 by Bishop Anthony G. Bosco.
He earned his licentiate in canon law from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.
He was parochial vicar at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg and Immaculate Conception Parish in Irwin, pastor of Church of the Good Shepherd Parish in Kent, St. Joseph Parish in New Kensington, and is currently pastor at St. James Church in New Alexandria.
He has served in many capacities in the diocese, including in the Office of Vocations, as acting chancellor and vicar general.
Bishop-elect Kulick’s appointment has several noticeable differences. One is that the decision from the Vatican usually takes much longer.
“We are especially pleased with the timeliness of the appointment that will have us leaving 2020 on a high note for something we have all been praying for,” Jennifer Miele, chief communications officer for the diocese, said at the press conference at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity Township.
Another is that bishops are usually chosen from another diocese. Bishop-elect Kulick already has a head start on knowing the diocese’s 86 priests, consecrated religious, the parishes and the laity. He has been instrumental in the development of programs and ministries, and has been in the forefront of addressing recent challenges.
“I do not come into this unaware that we are facing many challenges, some old and some new,” he said. “First, I want to acknowledge the sad historical reality of clergy sex abuse. I am deeply saddened by these horrific acts. I have come face-to-face with the victims, and the reality of each survivor’s story. I apologize to the survivors and I am committed to assisting them and doing all in my power to avoid such situations in the future.”
As administrator and a pastor during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Bishop-elect Kulick has seen Mass attendance drop to 30 to 40% of what it was.
“There is no way to understate how COVID has greatly impacted every dimension of our spiritual lives,” he said. “But even during this pandemic, God’s work continues and the good people of our parishes are answering the calls. We obviously face many other challenges not only of the church, but of the horrible effect that the opioid crisis has had on families in our region.”
Another reason that his appointment is notable: He’s the third pastor of the rural St. James Parish (population 300 families) to become a bishop. Monsignor Lawrence J. Persico was appointed bishop of the Diocese of Erie in 2012. Another pastor, the Rev. Joseph DeAndrea, served the diocese from 1958 to 1981, entered the Vatican Diplomatic Corps, became an archbishop and an apostolic nuncio to several countries, including Kuwait.
The parishioners are also proud that one of their members, the Rev. Matthew J. Morelli, was ordained and is now pastor of Church of the Good Shepherd in Kent.
Bishop-elect Kulick expressed gratitude to everyone who has been part of his journey.
“I want to recognize my mother and father, sisters and brothers, my godparents and my late grandparents. You all have been a central part of who I am today,” he said. “I also want to remember family, friends, priests and parishioners who supported and encouraged me and who have been so good to me in many ways. I am deeply humbled and honored by this assignment.”
He extended thanks to Bishop Malesic, Bishop Persico and Bishop Emeritus Lawrence Brandt for their influence. He’s looking forward to working with the religious men and women of the diocese, which includes, among others, the Benedictine monks at St. Vincent Archabbey, the Benedictine Sisters of St. Emma Monastery in Hempfield Township, the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, the Carmelites in Latrobe, and the Capuchin Franciscans who staff diocesan parishes in Indiana County.
Bishop-elect Kulick’s motto is “Christos et veritas,” which means “Christ is the truth.”
“My vision is simple, and it’s not my own,” he said. “It’s what Jesus said to his followers: Go out and teach and baptize in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. All followers of Christ are called to evangelize and catechize.”
He made a commitment to welcome back fallen-away Catholics and to ask them “to tell us how we can assist you coming home.”
“I invite everyone to join me in continuing to make our home, the Diocese of Greensburg, filled with love, faith and joy,” he said. “A home where Christ is known. A home where Christ is loved and adored. A home where Christ’s messages are not only words but are the good works of God’s people.”
Congratulations for Bishop-elect Kulick have come in from around the region.
Bishop Malesic called him “a compassionate pastor, devoted priest and very capable teacher of the faith.”
Bishop David Zubik of the Diocese of Pittsburgh has known him since he was a seminarian. “He was impressive then and even more so now,” he said. “He is an amazing pastor and an outstanding administrator.”
The Rt. Rev. Martin de Porres Bartel, O.S.B., Archabbot of St. Vincent Archabbey, is pleased that “one of our own (graduates) will take the helm as our chief shepherd. We look forward to our continued partnership with him.”
Mother Mary Anne Noll, O.S.B., prioress of St. Emma Monastery, watched the virtual press conference with the other sisters.
“I was really touched by the way he wants to be of service to everybody,” she said. “I heard him speak at a pro-life day in the fall and I was so touched by his remarks on the importance of human life.”
Bishop-elect Kulick’s parishioners know him as a down-to-earth leader who rolls up his sleeves to get work done.
“He’s outgoing and he absolutely loves people,” said Betty Nemchik, who retired in 2016 after 36 years as church secretary. “He can talk to anybody, and anybody can feel comfortable talking to him. It’s like a miracle. We were praying for our next bishop, never thinking that we were praying for Monsignor Kulick. I cried when I heard that he was our new bishop. I’m happy. I love our church and we have the most wonderful parishioners.”
Loretta Oken became the parish secretary when Nemchik retired. Oken met Kulick years ago when he was pastor at St. Joseph Parish in New Kensington.
“He will be a wonderful caring bishop,” she said. “He’s a humble person, and brilliant. He’s down in the trenches working with the parishioners when anything is going on.”
Catherine Pastor, the rectory housekeeper, called him a “down to earth people person” and is not surprised at his appointment.
“Everybody loves him,” she said, “and I always told him that he would be a bishop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.