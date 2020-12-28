Birth of baby boy at home gives couple the 'best Christmas'

A Springfield Township couple knew their baby boy was due Christmas Day, but it came as a huge surprise how the child was delivered: At their home, during a snowstorm.
“(It was) something totally unexpected, but probably gave us the best Christmas that we’ll never forget,” said 28-year-old Heather Anthony, who gave birth to Robert Thomas Anthony around 4 a.m. Dec. 25, inside her home in Fayette County.
Heather said she had no signs alerting her of the impending birth. And with Friday’s snowstorm, she and her husband Robert Anthony, 30, didn’t know how they’d get to the hospital.
“When we looked out, it just snowed more and more,” Heather said. “And I said, ‘Oh, I’m alright because I don’t feel no pain anyways. We’re okay.”
But soon enough, Heather felt ready to deliver her baby.
Luckily, her mother Jennifer Lilley of Normalville was there to help deliver the boy, while Robert waited outside for the ambulance.
“My mom was crying,” Heather said.
She said her mom had no prior experience delivering children.
“She had the 911 operator on the phone that was trying to walk her through the steps, but she did an amazing job and was so proud,” she said.
After the child was born, Lilley told Robert to come inside to meet his son.
“He came in, and he cried, too, as soon as he seen him,” Heather said.
Added Robert: “I never thought we were going to have it at home, that’s for sure … It was one of the best Christmases I ever had.”
Robert Thomas Anthony, named after his father, weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces.
“Everything went fine,” Heather said.
“Three pushes and he was here. He was just looking around, and he started whining. And everybody just stopped for a moment and just stared … He was just looking all around at all of us, and I think was just as nervous, because he didn’t know what to think coming out into the world.”
The couple had planned on naming the boy after his father. But Robert wanted to see his son first, before making the final call.
“Because I thought, ‘Oh, maybe he won’t look like it,’” Robert said. “But then I seen him, and I’m like, yep, that’s what I want it to be.”
Mutual Aid Ambulance Service arrived shortly after the baby was born to transport Heather and her newborn to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.
However, the road conditions made for an uncertain ride, Heather said.
“I just remember the ambulance guys talking as they restrained me down in. And I held the baby on my lap, and they said, ‘Please just hold him tight, because the roads are very bad,’” she said. “...I give them a lot of credit for coming out and doing how they did, making sure we were alright and doing their best to get us there.”
While the baby’s older sisters, Jacey, 7, and Malex, 4, were asleep waiting for Santa Claus to arrive, their newborn brother was entering the world in another part of the house.
Heather said Jacey was asleep when she heard the commotion.
“She came out and she didn’t know what to think,” she said. “But when she seen the baby, she was just in awe. She didn’t want him to go to the hospital or nothing then.”
Heather was discharged from the hospital on Saturday, but she said the baby will be there until Wednesday.
The family is healthy and got to celebrate Christmas together on Sunday.
Baby Robert’s sisters are eagerly waiting for their brother to come home.
“They are excited, too. They keep saying, ‘When’s the baby coming home? When’s the baby coming home?’” Robert said. “I just told them a little bit ago, I said, ‘Once he’s home and everything, it will be good.’”
