HARRISBURG — A bill that would significantly reduce requirements for protecting the environment from conventional oil and gas drilling is being pushed by Republicans for a final vote before the full House this week.
The House Environmental Resources & Energy Committee previously pushed forward Senate Bill 790, which aims to update regulations governing conventional oil and gas drillers.
The committee recently passed the bill by a 16-9 margin, with all 15 Republicans and one Democrat voting for the bill.
Opponents have said the bill loosens regulations for conventional drillers, while those in favor of the legislation say that more reasonable regulations are needed.
Gov. Tom Wolf has noted that he plans veto the bill because it contains numerous flaws.
More than 160 statewide and local environmental groups and more than 1,400 citizens have relayed to legislators they oppose this legislation and legalizing road dumping.
The Pennsylvania Environmental Council and the Environmental Defense Fund outlined their opposition to key provisions in the bill in a September letter to Senate members. Most of the concerns expressed in the letter have not yet been addressed, officials said.
The concerns included:
- Excluding any well that uses fracking as a conventional well from the bill;
- Opposing blanket bonds to insure wells are properly plugged covering an unlimited number of conventional wells and recommended an increase in bonding amounts;
- Requirements for plugging a well need to be clear and should not allow a continuous flow of water out of a well;
- Requirements for mechanical integrity and surface casing should apply to all wells;
- The provisions related to bonding and plugging wells involved in permit transfers to a new owner are inadequate;
- The need for specific provisions for operation and remediation of orphan wells;
- Well location restrictions and setbacks from areas that flood in particular need to be updated and revised, including the protection of public resources;
- The bill must ensure when water supplies affected by conventional drilling are replaced they must, at a minimum, meet safe drinking water standards.
Senate Bill 790 was introduced as a follow up to action by the General Assembly to end the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s final updated conventional drilling regulations in 2016 because the industry thought they were too strict.
The law then created the PA Grade Crude Development Advisory Council, which aimed to development a new update to the conventional drilling regulations. So far, no draft regulations have been discussed by the council since it was created in 2016.
The bill is a companion to House Bill 1635 introduced in June. Senate Bill 790 has different provisions than House Bill 1635 which turns back the clock of environmental regulation of conventional wells dating back to 1984.
