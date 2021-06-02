Legislation to designate a Westmoreland County roadway to honor and remember the late Rep. Mike Reese has been signed into law by the governor, said Rep. Ryan Warner (R-Fayette/Westmoreland), prime sponsor of the bill.
“This is obviously bittersweet, as I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Mike’s constituents to deliver on their wishes to honor him, but at the same time it is another painful reminder that he is no longer with us,” Warner said. “I’d like to thank everyone who worked to advance this legislation so quickly, and I appreciate the governor promptly endorsing it.
“I will always remember Mike for his devotion to his wife, his children, his constituents and our Commonwealth,” Warner continued. “He was a great man and a great public servant taken from us far too soon, but who made an impact on so many lives during his short time on this earth. I will always feel blessed for having him as a friend.”
Act 19 of 2021 designates a portion of Route 981 from the intersection with Route 819 to the intersection with State Route 2021 in Mount Pleasant Township as the Honorable Mike Reese Memorial Highway. Reese was born March 7, 1978, in Mount Pleasant and served as state representative for the 59th Legislative District from 2009 to 2021 before his untimely death in January.
