HARRISBURG — Westmoreland County Magisterial District judges Mark J. Bilik (Derry Township) and James N. Falcon, Esq. (Youngwood) were each recently recertified as members of the Pennsylvania Judiciary after successfully completing continuing legal education course work.
Conducted by the Minor Judiciary Education Board (MJEB) and the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC), the educational program for Magisterial District Judges (MDJs) is held in Harrisburg. The week-long instructional program is designed to ensure that MDJs remain current in a variety of legal topics and management techniques required to fairly adjudicate cases and effectively supervise a district court office.
Included in this year’s curriculum are updates on the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code; Landlord/Tenant Law; Drug & Alcohol Addiction, Treatment and Recovery; Civil Law; Ethics Review; Magisterial District Judge System Computer and Remote Access; Bail and Arraignments; Criminal Law and Procedure; Game Code; Handling Bombs and Suspicious Packages; Notary Law; Linking Courts and Behavioral Health, and A Session on Leadership Blind Spots.
Continuing education course work is required by statute of each of the more than 500 Pennsylvania MDJs, with approximately 50 MDJs attending one of 14 such classes during each academic year.
MDJs represent the “grass roots” level of Pennsylvania’s judicial system. In counties other than Philadelphia, they have jurisdiction over summary, criminal and motor vehicle cases, landlord/tenant matters and other civil actions claiming amounts under $12,000. MDJs also have jurisdiction to issue arrest and search warrants and to hold arraignments and preliminary hearings in criminal cases.
The MJEB was established by legislative act to administer the continuing legal education program and certifying courses for MDJs, Philadelphia Municipal Court Traffic Division Hearing Officers and Philadelphia Arraignment Court Magistrates. The board approves the curriculum, appoints and evaluates instructors, establishes course content, reviews all tests and issues certificates to successful program participants. It also conducts a one-week orientation course for newly elected or appointed MDJs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.