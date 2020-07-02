While the Latrobe 4th of July Celebration’s annual parade through downtown Latrobe has been sidelined for this year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a group of area motorcyclists has planned a patriotic procession through Westmoreland County.
Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE of Pennsylvania) Westmoreland Chapter will hold a “Patriot Thunder: Back the Blue” motorcycle ride departing from Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 4.
The group has billed the free ride as a “4th of July celebration of freedom honoring active and fallen police officers.”
“Bring your USA flags, wear your red, white and blue,” a post on the event’s Facebook page reads. “We will (be) playing the patriotic music loud and celebrating America with pride.”
The ride is scheduled to depart Latrobe at 11 a.m. and proceed on Donohoe Road to Greensburg and the Westmoreland County Courthouse around 11:20 a.m. From there, the route continues on Route 130 to Jeannette and passes through Penn, Manor, Irwin, Trafford and Murrysville for a stop at Shootin Bull Tavern. The ride will resume at 1:15 p.m. and pass through New Kensington, Vandergrift, Oklahoma, Avonmore and Saltsburg before finishing up around 2:15 p.m. in New Alexandria.
