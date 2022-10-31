A Derry Township man is facing charges after he reportedly led police on a high-speed chase to Kecksburg while riding a motorcycle.

According to court records, 19-year-old Brian Richard Obarto II of 1138 Murtha Way, Derry Township, was operating a green Honda motorcycle Oct. 24 at 9:13 p.m. on state Route 982 without a license plate.

