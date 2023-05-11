On the late afternoon of May 2, someone in the Derry area saw a strange object flying low across the sky and heading toward Latrobe.
The witness reported it to Stan Gordon of Greensburg, a renowned and seasoned investigator into the unexplained.
“There was a cloud cover, so it was a low level, not high altitude sighting,” he said.
Gordon is withholding more details in the hopes that there are other potential witnesses in the Derry or Latrobe areas who could have corroborating information.
If they do, they can call his 24/7 hotline at 724-838-7768 or send an email to sightings@stangordon.info. Or else they can come out to meet him on Saturday at the Caldwell Memorial Library in Derry. The free program “Bigfoot Encounters With Stan Gordon” starts at noon.
Gordon has many stories to tell about reported Bigfoot and UFO sightings in and around the Chestnut Ridge, long a hot bed of reports going back decades.
“The Derry area has been historically very busy for many years with these reports,” he said. “A lot of people who watch the tv shows about Bigfoot get the impression that these things are generally seen at night. That’s not the case in Pennsylvania where for years there have been many daylight sightings at close range. Why so much in the Chestnut Ridge? We’ve tried to look at that for years, and that’s one of those things that we don’t know for sure.”
Gordon’s interest in the unexplained goes back to 1959 when he was 10 years old and intrigued by radio programs that featured unusual occurrences. He also developed an interest in science and electronics, and the latter led to his adult career. Then when something was reported to have landed near Kecksburg in December of 1965, he started his own investigation into that incident and has been out in the field ever since. He founded and belonged to a number of groups but now has his own website stangordon.info.
“I have investigated thousands of cases over the years,” he said.
Many are misidentification, like recent reports that turned out to be Venus and Jupiter aligning in the western sky. Other things can be explained as bright meteors, lights on aircrafts, drones, balloons, advertising banners, sky lanterns and many reports of Starlink satellites.
“Those are explanations of things that often create UFO reports,” Gordon said. “There are also reports of what have been misidentification of Bigfoot. For instance, big shaggy dogs, bears and hunters in camo.”
He also receives photos and videos of unusual things but, he added, phone cameras can distort the sky at night and the camera itself can produce odd effects and very strange images.
A number of recent reports from the Derry area and Chestnut Ridge have not been explained. Gordon has those and others listed in his 2022 report on his website, and current incidents are also available.
On Jan. 5 last year, a resident near Latrobe went outside at 4:40 a.m. to get the morning newspaper and observed something with multiple lights and pipe-like construction flying low and making a low humming sound. A half hour later, a woman in Derry went outside to feed some animals and heard “an irritating humming or buzzing type sound.” When she looked across the field below her house, she could see red and blue lights on something that seemed to be hovering.
At around 6:25 p.m. March 4, 2022, a man in Derry Township looked across a field and noticed something walking low to the ground. He thought it was a deer, but with binoculars, he saw what he described as a huge black cat that looked like a black panther. He chased it across the field with his truck to get a better look.
In another Derry Township incident, a woman last May 8 was taking her dogs for a walk in the Chestnut Ridge area.
“She was hearing all the normal bird sounds and nature sounds, then all of a sudden everything became quiet,” Gordon said. “The dogs stopped and whined and whimpered, then she sees this creature come out of the woods, within 50 feet of her. It never looked at her. She was surprised and rattled and in denial of what she saw.”
Her dogs calmed down and she left. It’s an area, Gordon added, where there have been other reports of Bigfoot sightings.
On Oct. 1, a witness said that he was driving near the Kingston cutoff (where Route 217 and Industrial Boulevard intersect in Derry Township) around 3:10 p.m. when he observed a solid metallic cigar shaped object cross Route 217 just above the trees.
“The object was gray in color and slender, and it was about 20 to 30 feet long and five feet wide with squared off edges,” Gordon said.
It was silent and moved slowly from the direction of Ligonier and was heading towards the Latrobe area.
Gordon has never seen any anomalies in his 64 years of investigating.
“But there are many detailed reports that cannot easily be explained away,” he said. “I have been of the opinion for years and years that once you eliminate all the cases that can be explained, you have this area of things that cannot be dismissed.”
And what does he think is going on?
“I have said for years that there’s more than one category,” he said. “It may be extraterrestrial, but I think we are dealing with phenomena that has a physical and non-physical component to it, and for lack of a better word, it could be interdimensional. It’s so complicated.”
On Saturday, Gordon will discuss the Derry area cases, plus other sightings in the Latrobe and other Westmoreland County and surrounding regions. He will include the history of UFO and Bigfoot sightings in the very active 1970s as well as older and more current reported incidents. Registration information can be found online at the Caldwell Memorial Library website.
He will also present a similar program at the Adams Memorial Library in Latrobe at 1 p.m. July 8.
