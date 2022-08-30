After more than 60 years of serving the public, the popular Palombo’s Bar and Restaurant will close this week.
Owner Fred Palombo, who is turning 65 on Thursday, is closing the restaurant after 45 years under his ownership. Wednesday will be the last day the restaurant is open to the public.
Famous for making Baccala fish not only during Christmas, but year-round, the restaurant, located along Industrial Boulevard in Bradenville, was established in 1962 by Palombo’s parents, and the family lived above the restaurant. When Palombo’s father passed away, he assumed the operation of the restaurant and bar.
According to Palombo’s daughter, Maria Palombo, some time off has been a long time in coming for her father, who recalled that he often missed family occasions and vacations to take care of things at the business.
“My dad is very happy,” said Maria. “He’s been talking about it for quite a while now.”
As a child, Maria recalled her Dad would pick them up at school because 3 p.m. was a slower time at the restaurant and that the family would always eat dinner with him in the dining room before he would go back to work.
Maria, of course, did her part by serving as a waitress at the family owned and operated business restaurant when she was a teenager. Now, she works as a physicians assistant, but when she has the time likes to help her father at various farmers markets, where they sell the famous Palombo’s sauce, soups and meatballs.
This week, of course, she will return to help out.
“I know all the customers and that’s the best part,” said Maria.
She said with everything that happened during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, she just thinks the time is right.
“He wants to take a little time off and spend time with family — my Mom, me and my brother Matt,” she added.
Maria said her father rediscovered during the pandemic how much he just enjoyed cooking, rather than the running of the restaurant. He catered more and made items to sell at festivals and farmers markets, and really enjoyed that.
Another catalyst, Maria believes came with the death of her grandmother, Faye, who passed away last September.
“It hasn’t been quite the same since she died,” admitted Maria.
Maria said that before Faye passed away, they videotaped her cooking many of her famous dishes, so in that way, she will live on in their memories.
Many longtime customers have been stopping by the restaurant to say their goodbyes, but Maria said it really isn’t goodbye. Her dad plans on continuing to cater birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and corporate events.
Closing the daily operation of the restaurant will just give him a bit more flexibility with his time and allow him to do the things he’s been unable to do while running the business.
In addition, ongoing staffing issues in the restaurant industry make running a catering business a lot more feasible with less employees needed.
Although she’s not sure what her dad will do first with the extra time, she said he plans to take his wife, Claudia, to Italy — a planned trip that had to be canceled during the pandemic.
