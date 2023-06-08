Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region used to have annual bowling events for its members as a fundraiser and to raise community awareness of what the organization does. That ended with the pandemic.
Then even as COVID restrictions were lifted, the staff brainstormed for an activity that could be held outside.
“We decided to have a fun fest last year and put together some ideas of things we could do outside,” said Gabrielle Stewart, the nonprofit’s development and events coordinator.
That turned into a Summer Fest at Twin Lakes Park east of Greensburg. It was so successful that they’re holding another one from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Lower Lake near pavilion 7.
“We had a beautiful day last year and about 500 participated,” she said. “I’m sure that a lot of them were people who were just walking around the lakes and stumbled on us.”
The Greensburg-based nonprofit, part of a national organization, creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships with children (Littles) and adult volunteers (Bigs) in both Westmoreland and Fayette counties. Their events are meant to get the Big and Little matches together, and to generate more exposure to their mission.
There will be free and low-cost events throughout Sunday.
Children can attend a princess and prince party from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. There will be a sing-along, kids can dress up, and there will be themed raffle prizes. The Pokémon party from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. will also have raffles and games. Yard games are free, too.
Law enforcement officers will be on hand to meet guests and talk about police work and safety, and kids will be able to climb aboard a firetruck and learn about firefighting.
“Dogs are family, too, so we will have water bowls set up for them and some dog activities, and there will be an area with a backdrop for photos,” Stewart said.
Vendors will be selling canine treats and cute doggy toys and bandanas, and Petagogy of Greensburg will have dog-approved ice cream for sale.
Food trucks include Kona Ice, Triple B, Bundridge Bussin’ Barbecue and a coffee truck from Cattfeinated Cat Café of Greensburg.
Balloon animals, washable tattoos, character visits and entertainment on the island stage are free. That includes a karate demonstration by Brave Martial Arts and a jiujitsu demonstration by RiP Group, a veteran-owned business for a safe environment. Geyer Performing Arts will also entertain, and Hi-Def Band will close out the afternoon performances.
Low-cost tickets will be on sale for face painting, sand art, a bounce house, concession stand, carnival games for winning prizes and a basket raffle.
“This event is also part fundraiser,” Stewart said.
The community offers support in many ways. For instance, two children recently donated their birthday money because they said they had all the toys that they needed and wanted to give to kids who didn’t have as much.
“We love happy stories like that,” Stewart said.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is all about positive outcomes.
“The Bigs really become close to their kids and it ends up changing their lives as much as it changes the Littles’ lives,” she said.
The program matches volunteers with children who for some reason need an adult mentor in their lives. Two-thirds of the youngsters live in poverty, some live in single-parent households, a parent might be ill, the child might have experienced trauma, or there can be any number of qualifying circumstances. One waiting family adopted a child of color and wants to find a volunteer of color that the child can identify with.
In the school-based part of the program, the volunteer visits the child over lunch once a week. Sometimes they read together, or do crafts and sometimes they just talk about life.
The community-based program is a commitment to meet for at least an hour twice a month where they can do simple activities like going to a park or playing board games.
Children can enroll in the program from age 6 to 14, but can stay beyond that age if they are already enrolled. Additional programs for the older participants focus on life readiness like banking and handling money and preparing for college or trade school, or whatever is best for them after graduating from high school.
There are currently 100 adults matched with more than 200 children (some Bigs have more than one Little). There are 43 youngsters – nine are in Latrobe – who have gone through the paperwork and are ready to be matched, and more than 100 currently going through the process.
“It’s such a worthwhile program and you can see the kids change before your eyes,” Stewart said. “They gain confidence and their grades improve, and it’s great seeing them evolve like that. There’s a great need in both counties, and adults sometimes think that they have to be perfect to be a mentor. They don’t. It doesn’t matter how much money or education you have. You just have to care. If you are interested in making a difference in the life of a child, you can do it.”
Information for Bigs and Littles is available at bbbslr.org or by calling 724-837-6198, or following the organization on Facebook. Guests can find information at Sunday’s event and will be able to meet program participants and staff.
“Hopefully, some caring adults will learn more about our mission and want to become involved as volunteers,” Stewart said.
