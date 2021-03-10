Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region (BBBSLR) is looking for volunteers to show off their stuff in a virtual talent show.
There is no age limit on entries to the organization’s “BIG Talent” show fundraiser, and no cost to enter.
“Dancing, singing, art, music, fire dancing, miming, baking, lip (synching), rapping, poetry reading, juggling, magic, blowing bubbles, and on and on. The sky’s the limit,” according to a release announcing the event. “Time to get creative, have a good time, a good laugh, and share your gifts and talents.”
Participants can submit a short video of their act — less than five minutes — either by email, to bigtalent@bbbslr.org, or on Google Drive no later than March 14. Entries should include a photograph of the performer(s) and a short description of the act.
The virtual talent show will be live online from 8 a.m. Friday, March 19 through 5 p.m. Sunday, March 28. Viewers can donate to BBBSLR to vote for their favorite acts, with each dollar donated representing one vote.
The winner of the talent show will be announced at the conclusion of the talent show on March 28.
The top performer will win a grand prize of a $300 gift card for Sam’s Club/Walmart. Every entry in the talent show will also be entered into a random prize drawing for a $100 Sam’s Club/Walmart gift card.
For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region or the virtual talent show, visit bbbslr.org.
