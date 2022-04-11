Nearly 20 elementary school children are waiting for volunteers to be their mentors in a school-based program sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of the Laurel Region, and 11 of them are in the Greater Latrobe School District.
They’re hoping that someone steps up to join them once or twice a week for lunch and even keep in touch through the week and when they’re off from school.
“Our school-based program really took a hit during the pandemic,” said BBBS program manager Aubrey Marquis.
“We now have a total of 14 matches and that was expected to grow at the end of March.”
There are five matches at Baggaley Elementary School, two at Latrobe Elementary School and two at Mountain View Elementary School. The others are at Nicely Elementary School and Hutchinson Elementary School in the Greensburg Salem School District. The program in the Jeannette School District is on hold with plans to reactivate it soon.
So many more children will be eligible when the program continues to grow in the agency’s service areas in Westmoreland County, and in Fayette County where Brittany Cooley is the mentoring coordinator for the new program there.
According to its website, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America was founded in 1904 “to create one to one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth” because “inherent in every child is incredible potential.”
The Westmoreland County chapter that has headquarters in Greensburg was founded in 1975, then expanded to include Fayette County in 2001. In 2020, the chapter was honored as Agency of the Year, out of 280 agencies nationwide.
That year when the pandemic shut down many businesses and programs, the local BBBS had a record number of matches. It was a challenge for then newly-hired Marquis, who spent exactly seven days in the office before the office closed. Then they had to get creative.
“We had already grown a relationship with our matches just by communicating with them over the phone,” she said. “We read their stories and had to find a way that we didn’t give up on these kids. The pandemic proved a great time to enroll volunteers because they were at home, and that gave a lot of them time. I had virtual information sessions with potential volunteers about our agency and what it’s like to be matched with children.”
BBBS has two programs. One is community based where the Bigs and Littles, as the adults and children are called, have their contact in the community. That can mean attending sports events or movies together, going out to eat, hanging around a park, attending agency activities, or whatever else interests them. The local chapter has about 82 of those matches.
There’s a greater need for men to volunteer because there are more boys than girls on the waiting list. But if a child’s guardian agrees, women can be matched with boys under the age of 11.
“I got matched with my Little when he just turned 7 and I have been matched with him for over a year,” Marquis said. “There are a lot of absent fathers, so moms really want their sons to have a male role mode. But if that’s not possible and we have an available female, we can try to make a match. Some guardians say no, some say yes. I am very lucky that his mom said yes because I just love him.”
The community-based program has eligibility guidelines that the child has to be from a single-parent household, or that they are being raised by someone who is not a parent, for instance, grandparents or another family member.
“Right now, we have a single grandmother who is raising eight grandchildren by herself and they were all born addicted,” Marquis said. “She is a rock star. She is amazing. Four of those kids have Bigs.”
Both the community-based and school-based programs ask for a two-year commitment from the Bigs because, she added, it takes about a year for a relationship to really grow.
Dave Schroeder of Murrysville said that starting out in the school-based program was a good way to transition with his Little into the community-based program.
He became interested when his place of employment, West Penn Power in Greensburg, held a United Way Day to introduce employees to volunteer opportunities. He signed up to mentor a third grade student at Nicely Elementary School right over the hill.
“On my lunch hour, I would drive over and meet him for lunch, and then I would go back to work,” he said.
They played games, read together, worked on class assignments and did other things that they were both interested in. Their meetings went virtual during the pandemic and just recently started back at the school.
Schroeder has since retired, so he’s no longer near the school. But that’s ok that he has to drive in from Murrysville because he has bonded so well with his Little that now that the youngster is going to middle school, he got the additional clearances to continue their match in the community based program.
“The school based program and the community based programs have a similar impact on the children,” Marquis said. “We see improved self-confidence, improved academics, and they stay away from risky behaviors like drugs and alcohol, and that keeps them out of jail and out of the juvenile system.”
There are opportunities for the Littles to continue until graduation from high school, then up until age 24 when BBBS’s newer program provides them with resources to transition into adulthood.
“We can help them to apply for college, open a bank account or get their driver’s license,” Marquis said. “There’s a career readiness workshop, and resources to learn about financial literacy.”
Anyone interested in the school-based or community-based programs can contact bbbslr.org.
“Sometimes our volunteers get nervous wondering if they can be a mentor,” she said. “These kids don’t need a perfect person. They just need someone who cares about them.”
