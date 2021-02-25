Bids are once again being solicited for a sanitary sewer and trail project connecting Keystone State Park to the Derry Township Municipal Authority’s (DTMA) New Alexandria treatment plant.
DTMA in November rejected project bids, citing the high cost for two large bridges tied to the project that will cross the Loyalhanna Creek. As a result, the southern bridge was added as an alternative to the latest bid package for DTMA to consider in March, which includes the construction of the sewer line and several small bridges.
The trail will follow gravity sewage lines proposed to be part of the sanitary sewage portion of the project.
Consulting engineer Ed Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said bids opened Feb. 16.
“We got another good return on that. … A lot of (contractors) are interested in the project,” he said.
DTMA will have bid tabulations ready for its March meeting.
Schmitt said the price tag of the southern bridge won’t affect DTMA’s choosing of the lowest bidder. The base bid is for the sewer line and smaller bridges.
“We can bring it on as a change order down the road if we get the other grant funding,” he said.
The trail component of the project is fully funded, with funding provided through separate state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grants. The bridges carry a cost of $2.4 million.
Schmitt on Wednesday discussed an application for a 15% matching grant through DCNR to build the southern bridge. He said the grant application has been put together.
“If we get a price for a contractor on the alternate, we can use that pricing going forward,” he said. “There’s also one for the north bridge that will be a little further down the line.”
He said there will be an opportunity to have both large bridges funded down the line.
“DCNR, they want the bridges,” he said. “They are going to work with us to get the grant money.”
DTMA is currently awaiting signatures from two agreements approved in January — one with DCNR, the other with the Army Corp of Engineers.
Officials said DTMA has made progress with acquiring the necessary signatures on those agreements.
“We’re part way through DCNR,” Schmitt said. “We don’t know where we are with the Army Corp of Engineers. We’ll pursue those.”
Schmitt said DTMA has been working with PennDOT to get ready to bid the trail portion of the project — pending finalization of the two agreements.
The DTMA-DCNR agreement is initially for 30 years, with an additional one-year term thereafter. Plans are to complete the project within two years, per the agreement. The agreement consists of the DCNR paying the authority a previously agreed upon, one-time fee of $600,000, with part of that payment for fees for 25 existing tap-ins. As part of the pact, the authority has agreed to provide five additional tap-ins, though DCNR currently has no plans to add additional EDUs (Equivalent Dwelling Units).
Solicitor William McCabe in January said the DTMA-DCNR agreement aims to repair, improve and replace existing structures within the park, adding that DCNR will provide DTMA with three additional rights of way to construct future sewer lines. Also per the agreement, DCNR will tear down the park’s existing sewage treatment plant.
Authority manager Carol Henderson said previously that the sanitary sewage project — which has a price tag of $2.2 million — presently includes 31 customers along with tap-ins at Keystone State Park.
The DTMA-Army Corps of Engineers agreement was needed to lease other portions of the trail, sewer line and a pump station. As part of that pact, DTMA will pay the Corps $10,000 for timber removal and $20,000 to West Penn Power for the Corps’ electric bill. DTMA last month also accepted a $1 million alternative transportation grant through PennDOT, which can be used to cover project-related inspections.
To help cover the sanitary sewer portion of the project, DTMA previously approved a 20-year, $1.77-million Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) loan for the project.
Also on Wednesday, the board approved a proposal with t4 Spatial to provide a web-based system for the catalog, sharing and project management of sanitary inspection videos at a one-time $1,500 fee and annual $10,000 cost.
DTMA officials said the new system will save the authority money, while providing a more enhanced system than its previous one.
The board also appointed board member Chuck Ferry as assistant secretary/treasurer. Ferry was recently appointed to the DTMA board for a five-year term.
