He didn’t ride in on the Neighborhood Trolley, but Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden did make a whistle stop in Latrobe on Wednesday as part of his “Build Back Better Express” train tour.
Biden met with Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford during a closed meeting which included two other local officials inside DiSalvo’s Station Restaurant along McKinley Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Biden also met with Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli and Westmoreland County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Tara Yokopenic.
“It was really exciting to have someone of his stature in Latrobe,” Wolford said. “He was so personable, and so was (his wife) Jill. It was just a great day for Latrobe.”
During their brief meeting, Wolford playfully invited the Democratic candidate to the town’s annual Great American Banana Split Celebration.
“He said, ‘You know I love ice cream,’ and I said, ‘Yes, I do,’” Wolford told the Bulletin of their interaction.
Biden also spoke inside DiSalvo’s with former Pittsburgh Steeler Franco Harris, and Biden also video chatted with Joanne Rogers, widow of the late beloved children’s television host Fred Rogers of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
Wednesday’s tour took Biden from Cleveland, the site of Tuesday night’s debate, to Alliance, Ohio, and then on to Pittsburgh. From there, he visited Greensburg, New Alexandria and Johnstown — areas whose industrially dependent economies had been devastated by President Donald Trump’s economic policies, Biden said, according to the Associated Press.
Biden traveled through parts of Ohio and western Pennsylvania to “highlight how he will build our economy back better for working families, not the super wealthy and corporations.”
“I think it’s an important message, because this is kind of the heartland of the country,” Wolford said. “...I think it resonates with the residents when a presidential candidate and a former vice president comes to our community and says, ‘We need to build back better.’
“I think it’s a testament to who he is. He’s a Scranton, Pennsylvania guy. He understands hard-working, middle-class towns like Latrobe.”
She said it’s exciting that the former vice president stopped in Latrobe as it brings national attention to “a place like DiSalvo’s Station and our community.”
“It’s small municipalities like ours that really struggle every day with a lot of the issues that other places struggle with, but we don’t have the resources without the help of the federal government and the state government to handle things,” Wolford added.
Biden also met inside the train station with Cerilli, who earlier in the day met with Jill Biden at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn in Crabtree along with about a dozen local business owners to talk about the effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on the local economy.
She told the Bulletin following Biden’s visit to Latrobe that Trump’s promises from 2016 did not come to fruition in her county.
“President Trump made a lot of promises when he ran in 2016, but when it comes down to it, President Trump broke those promises,” Cerilli said. “He was going to bring back jobs — well, before COVID-19 even hit our stores, manufacturing was down, unemployment was down. Joe Biden is going to be a president for all of us. He’s going to bring back this economy with good-paying jobs.”
In the birthplace of Fred Rogers, a man who dedicated his life to teaching children how to treat their neighbors with compassion and empathy, Cerilli commented on how politically divided Westmoreland County residents can hearken to Mister Rogers’ message amid a turbulent election season.
“I understand we are in the middle of an election right now, but come Nov 4., I hope that we can all remember that we are Americans,” she said. “...We all have to realize that we have so much more that unites us, than divides us.”
While Biden was meeting with local Democratic officials inside the train station, his supporters lined Ligonier and Thompson streets hoping to get a glimpse of their preferred candidate. They outnumbered the few dozen Trump supporters who came in opposition to Biden’s visit to Latrobe.
Biden’s crowd chanted, “We want Joe!” and “Trump is a racist,” to which Trump supporters called back, “Vote for Trump,” and, “Go home Joe!”
While the crowds eventually met face-to-face, it never escalated to violence. The Latrobe Police Department had officers on hand to police the event.
Biden made three stops in Westmoreland County on Wednesday, where President Donald Trump in 2016 won the presidential election by a landslide with 116,522 votes to 59,669 for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, a nearly 2-to-1 margin.
Lori Pratt of Ligonier said, “I pray to God that he wins 4 to 1 (this time).” She was one of a few dozen Trump supporters who came carrying signs and waving flags in support of the president.
However, some of Biden’s supporters gathered in Latrobe on Wednesday feel there’s a changing tide in a region where Trump had a stronghold in 2016.
“We are definitely going to have an increase in the Biden support this time versus in 2016, there’s no doubt,” said Gerard Rendine, 65, of Ligonier. “You didn’t have these kinds of crowds (in 2016) or this enthusiasm.”
Rendine and fellow Ligonier resident Melinda Clark have spent the past few weeks trying to raise local support for Biden through visibility events, they said.
Rendine came to show support for Biden in Latrobe on Wednesday because of “the disgrace of the White House that we have in there as a president. He has disgraced the office. He has no empathy. He has slam-dunked our women. He has put down our Gold Star parents.”
Clark held a sign in support of Biden which read, “Silence is not an option.”
Clark said she worked for 2004 Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry’s campaign.
“I know that without being visible and without getting into the streets like we are here today, that there’s no other option,” she said. “...Silence is not an option. Democracy is not a spectator sport.”
Jacob Clark, 22, of Latrobe, stood among Biden supporters who were waiting along Ligonier Street and hoped to see his preferred presidential candidate emerge from the train station to greet the crowd.
“It’s more of the historical aspect, for me,” Jacob Clark said. “The election obviously is terribly important, but I’m really driven by the idea that I can potentially see the next president of the United States and former vice president… that’s something you will remember always.”
Jacob Clark and many others there on Wednesday did not get that opportunity, as Biden left for Johnstown without making a public appearance. Jacob observed the large number of Biden supporters who came out to support the Democratic candidate for president.
“I don’t know if it says more about the campaign Joe Biden is running, or the job that Donald Trump has done in office,” he said. “If you asked me three or four years ago if I could have expected this turnout (in Latrobe) for a Democratic candidate for president, I would have said you’re nuts.”
