A 25-year-old man was killed Thursday when the bicycle he was riding was struck by a car along Route 22 in Murrysville. Three of his companions from a church group in Ohio were also injured in the accident.
Authorities reported that the accident occurred at approximately 4 a.m., along Route 22 eastbound near Brick Hill Road. The Westmoreland County coroner’s office identified the bicyclist as Marcus A. Coblentz of Sugarcreek, Ohio. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by deputy coroner Joshua Zappone at 5 a.m.
In a report, the coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be blunt force injuries to the head and torso, following an autopsy conducted on Thursday. The death was determined to be accidental.
The coroner’s office did note in their report that Coblentz was wearing a helmet.
According to the report, the vehicle was a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze traveling east on Route 22, when it collided with the four bicyclists.
Funeral services are being handled by Miller Funeral Care in Millersburg, Ohio, and are private.
According to an online obituary, Coblentz was a member of the New Order Amish Church and owned a business, Professional Concrete. Survivors include his parents and four siblings.
