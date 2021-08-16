The Bible Baptist Church of Latrobe invites the public to attend a free community event, Pizza in the Park, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. The event will also serve as the ribbon-cutting event, hosted by the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, for the church’s new YANA program.
The ribbon-cutting will take place at 5:30 p.m., and there will be free pizza, face painting and balloon animals for everyone in attendance (while supplies last).
While many people feel closed off and alone, especially because of the recent pandemic, Bible Baptist Church (BBC) said it aims “reach out to their neighbors to let them know ‘You Are Not Alone.’ By showing kindness and love, BBC wants to make a lasting difference in this community. Through these community events and the resources available on the YANA website (www.yanalatrobe.com), Pastor Matt Schwender and the church congregation hope to see lives changed.”
