The beach is a magical place. It’s peaceful and calming. And, it’s the perfect place for a family who is going through the most difficult time of their lives.
No one knows that more than Stephanie Flowers Apone. Her late daughter, Bernadette, or “Bernie,” as she was known, loved the beach. After she was diagnosed and had brain surgery in 2015, the family went back to the beach every year. In fact, the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Bernie’s wish and sent the family to the beach one more time just five weeks before her death.
Although it took years before Apone could return to the beach without Bernie, she knew as soon as she stepped on the sand how to honor and pay tribute to her daughter. That’s when Bernie’s Beach House was born.
“I hadn’t thought I’d ever go back,” said Apone, who added that she thought it would be too difficult to go without her. “Bernie would have wanted me to go back. It was time to find a way to honor her and help families at the same time.”
According to Apone, the beach is all about making memories.
“Life is short,” said Apone. “You have to live life.”
The organization’s mission is to send children with life-threatening illnesses and their families to stay at The Breakers Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for a vacation and provide financial assistance and support to the family, according to BBH’s website www.berniesbeachhouse.org.
Because of delays due to the pandemic, BBH sent its first family to Myrtle Beach Aug. 7, flying out of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
That family was 11-year-old Emma Taylor of Irwin, along with her mother, Lisa Taylor, and her grandparents, Chuck and Sandy Braill. Taylor is recovering from aggressive AML leukemia.
The airport became involved at first by donating passes to the airshow for a fundraiser for BBH to fund the beach trip. But once airport staff learned more about it, they decided they needed to do it up big.
Michelle Miller, station manager, said all the credit goes to her daughter, Katlyn Miller, who also works at the airport.
“She spearheaded the whole thing,” added Michelle Miller.
They arranged for a special beach preparation package for Taylor that included a camera, beach hat, homemade tote bag, mug, photo album and containers to collect some sand.
Katlyn Miller made sure all the agents were aware of the very special traveler flying out that day.
“They’re so amazing here,” noted Michelle Miller.
In addition to the gifts, the airline let the pilots of the plane know about Taylor and they made it really special for her, bringing her into the cockpit and upgrading her and the family to the best seats on the plane.
In addition, Elizabeth Kloos, vice president of the organization, and Cam Dallessandro, acting as representatives for BBH, were on hand with signs to welcome Taylor and her family to the airport.
Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, presented Kloos with flight vouchers for next year’s family to fly out of the airport, so Bernie’s Beach House will not have to worry about tickets.
The way it all worked out just reaffirms to Apone that this is the perfect way to honor her daughter – as if it was meant to be.
“It’s surreal. I’m still trying to take it all in,” said Apone. “It’s overwhelming…in a good way. I’m so happy. I’m so grateful for every single person who contributed or helped in any other way. Look, this is not me doing this. It’s the community doing it.”
This was Taylor’s first trip to the beach. Her family had a beach trip planned, but when she fell ill, they had to cancel the vacation.
To learn more about Bernie’s story, Bernie’s Beach House or to learn how you can contribute to their next family’s trip, visit www.berniesbeachhouse.org.
