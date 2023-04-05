For years, the Sisters of St. Benedict of St. Emma Monastery in Hempfield Township had been ordering their Paschal candles from a company that one year stopped selling them.
Around that time, Mother Mary Anne Noll, OSB, prioress of the community, brought back a candle from her trip to the Benedictine monastery in Germany, the mother house of the sisters who came to serve decades ago at St. Vincent Archabbey in Unity Township.
“So we decided to try to make one ourselves,” said Sister Maria Johanna Uhlott, OSB, who has a creative background from high school and college art classes.
For the past 10 years, she has created Paschal candles for the monastery north of Greensburg, several for the archabbey, and one for a church in the Diocese of Pittsburgh.
The monastery’s past candles are displayed in a mirrored curio cabinet at the main entrance. The one that she made for this Easter will be blessed and lit during vigil Mass Saturday evening, and will remain in their chapel until next Easter season.
Paschal candles are used in liturgies in the Roman Catholic Church and some other Western Christian denominations, including the Anglican Communion, Lutheran and some others.
The word Paschal comes from the Aramaic word for “Passover” and relates to the Paschal mystery of salvation, and the passion and death of Jesus Christ who in 1 Corinthians was called the Paschal Lamb.
The candles are made of pure beeswax to symbolize his absence of sin, the wick signifies his humanity and the flame is a sign of Christ’s divinity. Each candle has a cross as the most prominent symbol, and also has the first and last letters of the Greek alphabet, “the alpha and the omega, the beginning and the end,” one of the biblical names for Christ. The design also includes the year that it was used, symbolic of the presence of God in that congregation.
In Catholicism, the church is stripped of candles after the Holy Thursday Mass, signifying the darkness of the passion and death of Jesus, and the darkness in a world without God. The Paschal candle is lit in a solemn service at the beginning of the Easter Vigil Mass on Saturday.
“We can never have the Easter Vigil before sunset, and the bishops set the time. This year, it will be at 8:30 p.m.,” Mother Mary Anne said. “Then you can really see the light coming into the darkness.”
The priest ignites a fire in the dark and lights the Paschal candle from those flames. That represents Christ coming into the world to dispel the darkness of death and the darkness in hearts and minds. The priest then inserts five nails on the top, bottom, sides and middle of the cross to represent Christ’s wounds in the crucifixion.
The priest raises the cross three times and chants a prayer during the procession into the dark church. Those present light their own candles from the flame of the Paschal candle, each passing the light to another.
At the altar, the priest, deacon or cantor chants the prayer called the Exsultet. The base of the candle may be ritually immersed in the baptismal font, and all the candles for the service are lit from that candle.
“We burn the Paschal candle every day for 50 days until Pentecost,” Mother Mary Anne said. “It’s also used for baptisms and funerals. We will also have it lit by the casket when one of our sisters dies.”
The monastery’s Paschal candles are typically 36 or 42 inches high, and the ones requested for other churches were 5 and 6 feet high. All begin as plain white candles.
Sister Maria Johanna cuts designs from thin sheets of colored wax that are ordered from the United Kingdom.
“I print out my designs on a sheet and apply that to the wax sheets and cut around that,” she said. “If I don’t have the right colors, I mix them, and I can also add some gold leaf.”
The pieces can be layered or shaped, and she warms the wax in her hands so that the softened design pieces stick to the candle. Some pieces, like an image of the Blessed Mother that’s on last year’s candle, are ready made from the supplier.
Some of her designs are like miniature wax sculptures. The candle for the year commemorating St. Joseph has white lilies, and another candle has two dimensional grapes.
Churches keep the candles in prominent places after the Easter season. The sisters have theirs to the left of the statue of the Blessed Mother.
“It’s very important that such a beautiful work of art can be seen,” Mother Mary Anne said. “When people go into their parishes, they should look for the Paschal candles because they are so special.”
