Christmas celebrations got an early start at Westmoreland Mall as a beloved Santa made a return trip to the mall this month to visit with local children and take some early Christmas wishes.
The Santa hails from New Jersey and traveled to our area on his own after the company that books him decided to keep him closer to home this year. Santa appeared for three days at the store Christmas Town, which held the meet and greet with Santa from Nov. 8-10.
There were no reservations and photos with Santa were free. The only cost — waiting in a robust line of parents and children who didn’t want to miss a chance to sit with someone who parents often refer to as the “Real Santa.”
April Kelly Rodkey of Blairsville wrote in a Facebook post that her son, Carson Shellhammer, 3, is very shy and Santa took his time and talked with him calmly and softly.
“He may not have said much to him, but (my son) faced his fear and trusted Santa enough that he stood right with him,” she wrote.
She added that her son has been seeing him since he was a baby and the family was “heartbroken” when they heard he wouldn’t be back this year. It was a real gift.
“You brought the magic of Christmas early,” she wrote to Santa. “I hope you know how grateful we all are.”
The line started forming each day at 10 a.m. and lasted until Santa had seen all that were waiting.
Many of the parents said it was “worth the wait.” And the fact that he came on his own time without being paid, was amazing.
Diane Carol summed it up nicely.
“The magic is real,” she wrote with a photo she took of her granddaughter, Julia Humbrecht, 3. She is the daughter of Joel and Alesia Humbrecht of Hecla.
Meanwhile, another Santa will begin his official visits on Friday, Nov. 19, at Center Court of the mall. For more information, including hours, and to make an appointment to see Santa, visit www.westmorelandmall.com/content/santa#Santa-Top.
