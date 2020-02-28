Fresh off an unforgettable showing at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, a beloved pup with local ties is set to be a main attraction at one of Westmoreland County’s biggest events.
Daniel, a champion golden retriever from Ligonier Township, will take part in the Fort Ligonier Days parade later this year. Fort Days is slated for Oct. 9-11, with the parade to be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 10 as part of the three-day event.
Fort Ligonier Days parade committee chairman Tom Stablein said plans are in place for Daniel to ride in a convertible with his owner and breeder, Tammy Tomlinson.
“We’re excited about it — Daniel is pretty special,” Stablein said, adding that several people contacted him the day after the Westminster show to inquire about Daniel’s being part of Fort Days.
Added Tomlinson: “I think it’s going to be cool and Daniel will love it.”
Daniel, a 5-year-old whose full name is Hillock’s Jack Daniel’s, stole the show earlier this month at the 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.
Daniel won best-in-breed and best sporting dog at the show, held at Madison Square Garden. He was the overwhelming fan favorite to win best in show at the event — receiving loud cheers from crowd and intense support on social media — but the top prize went to Siba, a standard black poodle.
Daniel, who was assisted by handler and trainer Karen Mammano, competed against six other dogs for best in show. During the live television broadcast of the event, the crowd could be heard chanting, “Daniel! Daniel!”
Unfortunately for golden lovers, the breed has yet to win best in show at the event, which dates back to 1877. Daniel’s strong showing marked the first time since 2006 that a golden retriever advanced to the best in show’s final round.
Golden retrievers are the third most popular breed in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club. And that popularity was apparent during this year’s Westminster show, with fans flocking to Twitter to post the hashtag #DanielWasRobbed after event judge Bob Slay tabbed Siba as best in show.
“It’s a family pet and these dogs can pretty much do anything — they’re very flexible,” Tomlinson said of golden retrievers. “And love is the only thing they ask for in return.”
Tomlinson, who owns Hillock Golden Retrievers in Ligonier Township, noted that the dog is the winningest golden retriever in the country in the past 35 years. Daniel has won 19 best-in-show titles overall, 26 specialty wins and the 2019 GRCA National Specialty title. He was also the winner of the Sporting Group at last year’s National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day.
Daniel’s winning lineage continues through his daughter, Frankie, who captured best of opposite sex first runner-up at the Westminster show; and his nephew, Zane, a comfort dog employed by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.
While he is one of almost 100 dogs bred and trained by Hillock Golden Retrievers to win championships, Daniel put on a performance at Westminster that Tomlinson will never forget.
“It’s 40-plus years of hard work and to see it pay off, to hear all of (Madison Square Garden) chant his name, was amazing,” she said. “I’ve had many top goldens, but never a dog that’s done this much winning. Many breeders go a lifetime without a dog that’s won this much.”
“He knows his job,” she said of Daniel’s ability to perform. “Whether it’s at a show or in the field, he knows his job and he always does it well. He’s a dog that has a lot of heart. He always gives 100 percent.”
Tomlinson said things have been a whirlwind since the dog’s memorable Westminster visit, saying she still has to respond to some 350 emails from friends and Daniel admirers. She was recently contacted by a New York-based publishing company that wants to do a children’s book about Daniel.
Daniel was one of 12 puppies in his litter and Tomlinson knew he was special from a young age. She also kept one of Daniel’s brothers and a sister from the litter.
“We did obedience and field work to prepare Daniel (for the dog show circuit),” Tomlinson said. “All the things I did with him built his confidence up and helped make him a great show dog.”
And what makes a great show dog?
“He’s unflappable,” she said. “Madison Square Garden had so many lights, noises and cameras — (the atmosphere) would make even a seasoned handler nervous — but nothing fazes him.”
Daniel is currently what Tomlinson calls “semi-retired” and plans to compete in a few shows in March and April, she said. The dog also continues to work in the field in hopes of gaining senior hunt status.
She noted that very few dogs can do what Daniel has done, going from accomplished show dog to field work, which involves retrieving birds such as ducks and pheasant.
“Most of these show dogs don’t ever get dirty,” she said. “Daniel came home from Westminster and went outside. In a lot of ways, he’s just a normal dog.”
And in some ways, he’s an extraordinary one.
“It’s neat to get a commitment for something like this so early and we can use it for marketing (purposes),” Stablein said of the dog’s inclusion in the annual parade. “We’re really excited to have Daniel because everybody is talking about him, and it’s amazing how a dog from a little town like this can be such a big winner.”
