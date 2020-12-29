A Bell Township man was killed in a fire at his home along Route 286 Monday morning, according to information released by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Frank R. Zanavich, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene of the blaze on Monday after his body was discovered in the basement of the home.
According to the coroner’s report, witnesses spotted smoke coming from the home at 2598 Route 286 around 9:27 a.m. and called 911.
Deputy coroner Steven M. Grabiak pronounced Zanavich dead at the scene at 11 a.m. The coroner’s office did not rule on a cause or manner of death, pending results of toxicology testing and an autopsy to be performed today by Dr. Cyril H. Wecht and Pathology Associates.
Two other people in the home were injured and were flown by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital, according to fire officials. State police are investigating the cause of the fire.
Corridoni Funeral Home of Avonmore is handling funeral arrangements.
