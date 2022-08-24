When Ligonier Valley’s head football coach Roger Beitel leads his team onto Weller Field on Friday evening as the Rams host Springdale, it will be his 200th time doing just that. The veteran coach of the successful football program will be coaching his 200th game at the helm of the Ligonier Valley Rams football program.
“I have been blessed to be involved with this great game for most of my life,” said Beitel in reflecting upon the milestone. “Football is still the greatest game on earth. The game molds more qualities than people realize and I think it gives back more to the individual than anyone could ever give to the game. I could never give back to the game as much as it has given to me.”
Beitel will take an overall coaching record of 149-50 into Friday evening’s matchup as he begins his 19th season in the head coaching position at Ligonier Valley. His football days began as an athlete in Clymer, PA, on the Penns Manor High School team before he headed to Lebanon Valley College.
It was at his alma mater where Coach Beitel began his accomplished coaching career, as he served in the assistant linebackers coach at Lebanon Valley College in 1992-93. In 1993-94, Beitel served as the linebackers coach at Gettysburg College before moving on to Homer Center High School to serve in the offensive/defensive line coach in 1994-95. From 1995-2000, Coach Beitel was the defensive coordinator for the North Star Cougars before taking over the same position at Ligonier Valley in 2000. He became the head coach at Ligonier Valley in 2004.
For a coach to stick around and coach 200 football games, especially in today’s world, is impressive. Beitel has stood the test of time while leading teams to many achievements in the valley. He has molded young minds, guided 46 Rams to collegiate football careers (eight Division-I), and taught young men the importance of “team over self,” while winning Heritage Conference, District VI, Appalachian Bowl, and many other championships, and guiding the program to WPIAL wins and playoffs.
Although Beitel joked he has more gray hairs on his head and beard, he also noted that technology is the biggest thing that has changed since coaching game one. He’s worked for three different superintendents, three different principals, and eight different athletic directors in his tenure in the valley.
“We went from VHS tapes that you had to exchange in person, then we got the Landro System that made DVDs, to now HUDL,” Beitel explained. “All of our communications are done through the Remind application, our lifting workouts use a digital platform, and we even have replay on the sidelines. Social media has an enormous impact on our program, as well.”
Not to mention, added Beitel, is the concussion awareness and tackling changes in the game today. “The game itself has changed, too,” he said. “The game is so far evolved from where it was when I started. When I look back at our old files, I am in awe of where the game is now. In coaching positions, you don’t see much longevity at the head coaching position anymore. Young people aren’t really interested in the coaching profession. It is kind of sad.”
What has it taken for Beitel to remain in the position through (nearly) 200 games? “Great assistant coaches, supportive administration, and great parents,” he said. “What I like most about the job is the kids. I love to watch a young man develop from a rising freshman to a graduating senior and all of the phases that they go through.”
Continuing on what he loves most about the job, Beitel said the challenge of developing a new team every season was second. “Each year, you have to mold a group of young men into a team,” he said. “Everything that exists in the world today focuses on self-interest. Now, you have to develop a large group of young men into a functioning group that must place the team over self.”
“And, third,” Beitel enthused, “Friday night lights — nothing can compare!”
When reflecting on 200 games, Beitel said the kids come to mind the most. “Every player has a unique story,” he reflected. “I also think about how far we have come as a program. The Ligonier Valley football program means everything to me. I have given everything to this program. I have sacrificed and my family has sacrificed a lot for the program. Ask my kids how many vacations they have been on. I have always been very hands-on and believed that I should be present for all of my duties. I have never once missed one thing required of me.”
That dedication and commitment probably comes from Beitel’s parents — his father who passed away in 1998, and his mother who he calls the strongest person he knows; his wife, who he says without her support and guidance he would not be a coach. “She has accepted this life with very little complaint,” coach emphasized.
“In the football world, Jim Monos has been my greatest influence,” Beitel said. “Coach Monos was my college coach and he actually led me into coaching. He hired me for my first job, and I learned so much from him. Other influences include Rich Foust of Homer Center High School, who was a great mentor who showed me how to be a high school coach. He made me transition to the high school model because you can’t coach high school like you coach college. Coach Foust also taught me this lesson, “the only thing that matters is doing right by your kids.”
Beitel also mentioned (former Ligonier Valley administrator and head coach) Ron Baldonieri. “Coach Baldonieri was the most organized and structured coach I ever worked for,” he said. “I learned the importance of organization and preparation... Prepare for everything and hope that you don’t have to use it.”
Looking at Friday’s game with Springdale as his 200th game coached, Beitel is excited for opening night at Weller Field. He isn’t looking ahead at 200 more games, but is instead taking it one game at a time.
He also has advice on dedication, commitment, and longevity. “Stay committed and live where your feet are,” he advised. “Never worry about the opinions of people that you wouldn’t seek advice from. Remember, they don’t build statues of critics.”
While Beitel emphasized what the game of football, the athletes he’s coached, coaches he’s worked under and with, and parents, administrators and community have given to him — it’s no question he’s given so much to so many through the sport he loves. The (now) longest tenured coach in Westmoreland County, the Rams’ leader has impacted thousands of athletes, fans, and members of the community for nearly two decades.
As the Rams take the field Friday, and as Beitel leads on the sidelines, that 200th game will be a milestone for the longtime coach, the Ligonier Valley School District, community, and all who have been associated with the football team and program in any way. It’s a milestone that doesn’t happen every day, and one that certainly speaks volumes for the coach, the program, and the school district.
