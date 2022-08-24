When Ligonier Valley’s head football coach Roger Beitel leads his team onto Weller Field on Friday evening as the Rams host Springdale, it will be his 200th time doing just that. The veteran coach of the successful football program will be coaching his 200th game at the helm of the Ligonier Valley Rams football program.

“I have been blessed to be involved with this great game for most of my life,” said Beitel in reflecting upon the milestone. “Football is still the greatest game on earth. The game molds more qualities than people realize and I think it gives back more to the individual than anyone could ever give to the game. I could never give back to the game as much as it has given to me.”

