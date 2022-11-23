Acts of kindness are the mission of Laurel Faith in Action. All year-round, volunteers perform many good deeds for the elderly of the community, everything from shopping for their groceries to raking leaves in their yard or just calling them to keep in touch.

For the second year they have designated November – the month of Thanksgiving – as a month to encourage everyone to perform random acts of kindness.

