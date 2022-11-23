Acts of kindness are the mission of Laurel Faith in Action. All year-round, volunteers perform many good deeds for the elderly of the community, everything from shopping for their groceries to raking leaves in their yard or just calling them to keep in touch.
For the second year they have designated November – the month of Thanksgiving – as a month to encourage everyone to perform random acts of kindness.
“We want to let people know that kindness doesn’t cost anything and yet it’s so valuable to everyone,” said executive director Amy McLendon. “We’re getting a really good response with people sending us messages on our Facebook page.”
Every day in November, the nonprofit has been posting suggestions for extending kindness through little acts that light up the spirit of giving and create the warm gratitude of receiving.
“People have been reaching out to elderly neighbors with a phone call,” she said. “People were helping with leaves and kids were out raking in their neighborhoods, so that was a big trend. We have been getting so many phone calls for that need and we have been partnering with area churches and schools, businesses, Cub Scout packs, youth groups and Adelphoi Village.”
The daily postings on their Facebook page have a number of common and simple suggestions, like holding a door open for someone, letting a shopper with fewer items go ahead of you in the checkout line, sending positive notes or texts or leaving quarters in the Aldi shopping carts.
Other suggestions are to tell servers or baristas that they’re doing a good job and then leaving an extra tip, helping an overwhelmed coworker catch up and making a meal for a friend. On Nov. 11, the hint was to thank a veteran. The suggestion the day before was to contact the local Veterans Administration office or usaoa.org to find out how to send a holiday card or gift to a veteran or to someone in the military.
Laurel Faith in Action has a Christmas project that involves many community members and benefits their recipients and also residents of three different nursing homes.
“We are giving out 500 gift bags that will be decorated by area school students,” McLendon said. “Inside, we will have two homemade items from volunteers. One will be either knit or sewn, and the other will be handcrafted. The bags will also include a calendar, pen, clip, puzzle book and a little bag of goodies.”
A local federal credit union supplied the calendars and Welcome to Greensburg sponsored the candy. The youngsters decorating the brown paper bags with handles are also adding Christmas cards. This week, participants in the pageant for the Great American Banana Split Celebration and members of Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce got together to get some of the items ready for packing.
“For some people, this will be the only gift that they get,” McLendon said. “We get responses from people who say how much the gift bags meant to them, that they thought they were going to be forgotten at Christmas. It just breaks your heart. One man called me when I first started here in January 2020 and thanked me for the gift that was delivered by a volunteer. He said, ‘It means more to me than you will ever know. It was the only present I received and I feel so loved.’ We are gearing up for that now.”
The agency has 199 volunteers for ongoing projects and another 160 for special projects. There are six part-time staff members (one is in her late 80s) and McLendon is the only full-time employee. She is an ordained minister who served in the Methodist church for many years and also was a hospice chaplain. She started with Laurel Faith in Action right before the beginning of the pandemic when the agency had to switch gears in how they served.
“Our telephone reassurances went through the roof. Our staff and volunteers called every recipient every week to make sure they were OK, and to see if they needed anything,” she said. “Our volunteers did shopping and dropping off the groceries, transported to hospitals and arranged for cab rides. My staff made sure that when they found toilet paper or soap, they would take it to the elderly. We had volunteers from St. Vincent Parish and College among others. And Major Stokes Restaurant in Greensburg made food to replace Meals On Wheels that shut down.”
The giving and receiving continues year-round, and the agency’s special project to promote kindness in the month of Thanksgiving carries the spirit into the holidays of December.
“We try to promote kindness over everything,” McLendon said. “We have so many choices in our country and we are so blessed. Sometimes we forget the simplest things. Choose kindness.”
