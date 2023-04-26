Because of an advertising discrepancy, a request for a special exception for a bed and breakfast was withdrawn and a public hearing before the Unity Township zoning hearing board was not held Tuesday.
The request from Christopher Frank, co-owner of Evergreen Resort, LLC, was part of the zoning hearing board’s advertisement, but according to Harry Hosack, township zoning officer, a second tax map number wasn’t part of the advertisement, and it should’ve been.
Hosack said the request for a 32-acre parcel, which includes a cottage and the former Rogers’ family house, should have been accompanied by a second request for the Tudor Manor, which sits on a separate parcel. He added that request must be on a separate application.
Once the ad is corrected to reflect Frank’s request, the public hearing will be rescheduled, possibly as soon as next month.
Even though a hearing on the B&B wasn’t held, a public hearing regarding a dimensional variance request by Charles and Verna Ashbaugh for 121 Honor Roll Drive was held to consider a variance for an addition to the house, which would extend into the township’s 15-foot side yard setback.
The addition will house bedrooms so that the Ashbaughs’ son, Charles, his girlfriend and their children can move into the home to be caretakers for the Ashbaughs.
Charles Ashbaugh Jr. and his girlfriend, Julie Kramer, testified at the hearing. In addition, two deeds, photographs of the home, a survey and a statement from a neighbor endorsing the plan were also offered as evidence.
Although the board has 45 days to render a decision, the board granted the request Tuesday by a 4-0 vote.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
