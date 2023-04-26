Because of an advertising discrepancy, a request for a special exception for a bed and breakfast was withdrawn and a public hearing before the Unity Township zoning hearing board was not held Tuesday.

The request from Christopher Frank, co-owner of Evergreen Resort, LLC, was part of the zoning hearing board’s advertisement, but according to Harry Hosack, township zoning officer, a second tax map number wasn’t part of the advertisement, and it should’ve been.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

