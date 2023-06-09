Downtown Latrobe came alive with anticipation Wednesday night as residents and visitors alike flocked to Ligonier Street to witness a special unveiling ceremony of the model neighborhood set used in the opening to Latrobe native Fred Rogers’ iconic show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
This model neighborhood was restored and used in the 2019 film “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” starring Tom Hanks as the beloved Fred Rogers.
Before the ceremony, the section of Ligonier Street in front of the Latrobe Art Center was closed and various food vendors and official merchandise were for sale. A Mister Rogers-inspired kid’s painting class was also hosted at the art center.
At 6:30 p.m., attendees squeezed into the Latrobe Art Center for an introductory speech by executive director Michael Tusay.
Tusay finished by introducing a special guest, David Newell, who portrayed the role of Mr. McFeely, and began his speech with his catchphrase “Speedy delivery!” Newell reminisced of his time working on the children’s show. He told the crowd about when he got actress Margaret Hamilton to come on an episode. She showed viewers her scary look as the Wicked Witch of the West from “The Wizard of Oz” was just a costume. Newell brought some special surprises to the art center including his speedy delivery costume hat and two toy cars that were present on the TV show set from the first day filming of the WQED show started.
Executive Director of the Fred Rogers Institute at St. Vincent College Dr. Dana Winters also spoke. She explained the purpose and role of the institute and discussed its extensive archives and the Fred Rogers Scholars, who are students at the college interested in carrying on Rogers’ legacy.
The set and a small collection of Fred Rogers artifacts selected for display by the Fred Rogers Scholars are currently residing at 810 Ligonier St., the former Dollar General building across from the art center. The building is now owned by the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program who donated the space to be used for this temporary display.
Attendees excitedly migrated across the street to see what they had been waiting for. The replica appears exactly as the model neighborhood from the original opening sequence of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The original model from the TV show is now preserved at Fred Rogers Company offices.
After looking at the artifacts on display, attendees were able to receive a free autograph from Newell and pose for a photo.
Tusay said in an email to the Bulletin Thursday that hosting the exhibit was an idea developed by the McFeely-Rogers Foundation staff and himself, “We’ve been wanting to bring the model out for quite some time, and this year seemed to be the perfect time.”
The model is owned by the McFeely-Rogers Foundation and is stored at Latrobe Art Center.
If you missed the special program Wednesday evening, the set and artifacts will be on display once again Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the building on Ligonier Street. “After the event ends, the model will return to storage until a permanent home is identified.” Tusay also said, “We are very hopeful to find a home for it soon somewhere in Latrobe.”
