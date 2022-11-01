Derry Veterans Memorial Bridge

Front row, Russ McKlveen, J.D. Nace, Cody Campbell, Corbin Cullen, and back row, James Elliott, Chuck Schall, Chris Johnston, Trent Luttner, Jordan Faulk, Matthew Izzo, Brian Kobistek, Jay Kline and Darryl O’Reilly.

 PHOTO BY KEVIN LIBERONI

Back in 2016, Gov. Tom Wolf declared the new bridge in Derry as the Derry Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Chestnut Ridge Post 444 Veterans of Foreign Wars proposed to install a 30-foot flagpole on the bridge. Fundraising with community support helped to raise the money needed to install the flagpole in 2020.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.