Back in 2016, Gov. Tom Wolf declared the new bridge in Derry as the Derry Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Chestnut Ridge Post 444 Veterans of Foreign Wars proposed to install a 30-foot flagpole on the bridge. Fundraising with community support helped to raise the money needed to install the flagpole in 2020.
In September 2021, Boy Scout Jacob Harris and members of Boy Scout Troop 352 installed brick pavers around the flagpole to complete Harris’ Eagle Scout project.
In September 2022, the International Union of Operating Engineers job corps constructed a wall of precast concrete stones as part of their training. Matthew Merlin donated the lettering that the VFW post members installed to complete the project.
VFW members wish to thank all who helped make this project possible.
VFW members include Chris Johnston, Russ McKlveen, James Elliott, J.D. Nace, Jay Kline, Charles Schall Jr. and Darryl O’Reilly.
IUOE job corps who worked on the wall includes instructor Brian Kobistek, Jordan Faulk, Corbin Cullen, Matthew Izzo, Trent Luttner and Cory Campbell.
