The Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region is holding a “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” fundraiser this month.
Individuals and teams that raise minimum fundraising goals may attend a celebration on July 27. The event will take place at Twin Lakes Park, Pavilion 6 in Unity Township from 1 to 4 p.m.
Participants under 22 must raise a minimum of $30 to attend, while those over 22 must raise at least $60.
Individuals, team captains and team members may register by going to https://www.firstgiving.com/event/bbbslr/bfks20 and clicking “register.” For individuals and team captains, select “Individual” or “Create a Team” and follow the steps to set up an individual or team page. For team members, click “Join into a Team” and search for your team from the list. Teams are encouraged to raise a minimum of $500, but are challenged to reach the $1,000 “Power Club.” However, most bowlers raise anywhere from $200 to $1,000 or more, individually.
At the celebration on July 26, participants will receive:
- Bowling voucher to visit Hillview Bowling lanes for up to three games of bowling at your convenience (shoe and ball rental included);
- Bowling at the park;
- Food, music, corn hole tournament, an event T-shirt and depending on how much individuals or teams raised — prizes.
