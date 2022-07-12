Ligonier Valley School District’s board of directors voted unanimously Monday evening to hire Maria Baumann, 35, as Ligonier Valley Middle School’s new assistant principal. Baumann replaces Brian Higginbotham, who resigned in late June to serve as principal at Blairsville Elementary School.
Baumann is excited to return to Ligonier Valley Middle School. She loved Ligonier Valley so much, she bought a home in the school district after being hired as a special education teacher at the middle school in January 2011. Baumann continued on in the position through the 2011-12 school year before being furloughed by the district when cuts were made.
“I was sad to go,” said Baumann, but she understood the situation. “I really fell in love with Ligonier and the school district here is top-notch.”
Baumann and her husband, Alex, who works for Westinghouse, remained in their home in the district, but she was able to obtain a job in the Forest Hills School District in 2011, and has worked there for the past 11 years. The couple has two children attending R.K. Mellon – Adalyn, 8, and Moriah, 5.
“I really enjoyed my time at the middle school,” Baumann said. “Even though it was short, it was such a positive experience. I have applied in the district multiple times since, looking to come back. I’m so excited that this is the right time and that it all worked out this time. I don’t see our family ever leaving the district and plan to see Adalyn and Moriah graduate from Ligonier Valley.”
A graduate of Southmoreland High School in 2005, where she was a captain of cheerleading, cross country, and track, Baumann earned her bachelor’s degree in special education K-12 and elementary K-6 from Slippery Rock University. She also has a master’s degree in school administration from California University of Pennsylvania and is certified in middle level mathematics.
After graduating from Slippery Rock, Baumann was hired in the Southmoreland School District for the 2009-10 school year, and then taught special education in the South Park School District during the 2010-11 school year.
A contagiously positive personality, Baumann also has taken on numerous leadership positions in her role at Forest Hills. While this will be her first administrative position, per se, she has the experience in leadership and decision-making that will help with the position.
At Forest Hills, Baumann served as an emotional and learning support teacher as well as transition coordinator and community-based instruction coordinator for the district. Many times, administrators called upon her to make important decisions regarding transportation and necessary services for learners.
“Being in special education, you always work closely with administrators,” Baumann said. “I’ve always admired positive leadership, and I can already tell there is strong leadership here at Ligonier Valley. I find the hard work and dedication of these professionals fascinating. I have had the opportunity, in the special education department, to see successes of the students I worked with – in the assistant principal role, I’ll be able to see the successes building-wide.”
Excited to work alongside Middle School Principal Paulina Burns, Baumann was thrilled to receive the call from Burns that she was being recommended for the position.
“I was very excited to hear from Paulina,” Baumann said. “I feel that Paulina will be wonderful to work with and I really look forward to building on all of the positive things she’s implemented already. I am looking forward to the upcoming school year – seeing the new schedule and how we can continue to improve Ligonier Valley Middle School and make things happen.”
Stepping into her first administrative role, Baumann is confident.
“I’ve taken on other duties to help administrators out over the years to get the job done for learners,” she said. “I have the skillset for administration and the experience, but I know there is much more to learn. I was heavily involved in scheduling and have a background in scheduling and believe my experiences and skillset will be a great base for starting at LVMS.”
With a strong knowledge of special education, Baumann has had to work as a disciplinarian as well.
“Working with learning support students, you not only have positive reinforcement, but you also have to work on addressing issues that need discipline,” she said. “I’ve got the positive mindset and always am able to establish a strong rapport with stakeholders. I believe I follow a team approach of how can we better the learner or the situation?”
Baumann has already volunteered her time to the area youth cheerleading squads, coaching the JV group, and had organized to help out at the middle school for the upcoming school year. She will be running a clinic for those interested in 2022-23 middle school cheerleading this month. The new assistant principal had previously served as a judge for cheerleading events and tryouts and worked leading cheerleading camps for Champion Cheer Central, based out of Erie.
“Mrs. Baumann will be a wonderful addition to Ligonier Valley School District,” said Burns. “Her expertise in special education programming through teaching in multiple classroom environments as well as creating curriculum and programming for transition at the secondary level will be a benefit to our district. She also displays a strong passion for kids and shows enthusiasm for becoming a leader, which makes her a perfect fit for the Ligonier Valley Middle School team. With similar passions, I am excited for her to work with me on the exciting things our teachers will be doing this year at LVMS.”
“I enjoy feeling the sense of community that Ligonier Valley has,” said Baumann. “This is a very strong district and my family is here. Although I grew up in Southmoreland, my parents have a place about a quarter of a mile from where we live. Building that strong family bond is really important to me. This is where we will always be, is how I feel.”
“I’m excited to work with Paulina (Burns) and the team at Ligonier Valley School District,” Baumann added. “This is an opportunity that came at the right time for me and will allow me to help in any way to better the lives of the learners in the district.”
