The father of the man sentenced to death for the 2017 murder of New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw was convicted Wednesday on charges he attempted to intimidate a potential witness in the murder trial.
A Westmoreland County jury found Gregory Paul Baucum, 49, formerly of Arnold guilty on counts intimidation of and retaliation against a witness. He was acquitted of a felony witness intimidation charge.
Tasha Williams, 39, of New Kensington testified Tuesday she still fears for her life after prosecutors say Baucum threatened her for cooperating with investigators ahead of his son, Rahmael Holt’s murder trial last year.
According to prosecutors, Baucum outed Williams as a potential witness against Holt, posting details of a police report to Facebook and revealing that Williams had cooperated with the investigation into the Nov. 17, 2017 shooting death of Shaw following an attempted traffic stop. Baucum is also accused of messaging a series of threats to Williams.
“He was telling me I was a cheese-eating rat snitch,” Williams testified, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. She also testified that Baucum sent her emojis of a block of cheese and a casket.
Williams was not called as a witness during Holt’s trial last year. Holt was convicted of first-degree murder by a Westmoreland County jury in the trial last November and was sentenced to die by lethal injection.
A jury in November 2018 found Baucum not guilty of witness intimidation and assault in connection with accusations he strangled his then-girlfriend, who he believed had helped police identify and capture Holt following Shaw’s murder.
Prosecutors contend Baucum learned of Williams’ cooperation with investigators through police reports that were provided to him in a routine exchange of evidence preceding the prior witness intimidation trial.
Baucum has been in custody since his arrest in March 2019 and will remain in prison pending a sentencing hearing before Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Scott Mears.
