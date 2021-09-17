Batik artist returns to Fred Rogers’ Neighborhood

When Saihou Omar Njie was a guest on the iconic “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” in 1997, it was the first time that Latrobe-native Fred Rogers didn’t wear his signature cardigan sweater. Instead, he wore a colorful vest with batik patterns that Njie had created with dyes and wax and a pot of boiling water.
Batik is an ancient art that originated in Java and spread to other parts of Indonesia and Africa. He had learned the wax-resist dyeing technique from his mother when he was growing up in Gambia in West Africa.
“It’s like magic,” he told Rogers as he pulled the piece of cloth out of the steaming water. “All of a sudden, we get all of these colors coming at you.”
On Saturday, Sept. 18, Njie will be making another connection to the late Fred Rogers whose beloved program on PBS-Pittsburgh delighted children and helped them to learn many new things and to meet new people. He will be the guest instructor at the Latrobe Art Center where he will teach a two-hour class on the basics of batik.
He will be at the center that was founded by Rogers’ late sister Nancy Rogers Crozier, and the current exhibit in the gallery is the annual Fred Rogers Juried Exhibition. Then in an adjacent park outside the building, a life size bronze statue of Rogers is seated on a bench.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have Saihou instruct one of our classes,” gallery executive director Michael Tusay said. “This not only moves us forward with expanding our class offerings, which is one of our main goals for this year, but it also digs deeper with that connection that we have with the Rogers family.”
Njie, who is also known by the name Sonjie, came to the United States as a student and studied art and photography at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York. He spent several years in Boston with a professional dance company before he and his wife moved to Pittsburgh where they raised their family.
He was the head photographer for the Pittsburgh Courier for five years, then decided to seriously pursue art and fabric design. He has been recognized by a number of organizations in Pittsburgh and became a sought-after resident artist in school settings.
Rogers discovered Njie when he was featured in Pittsburgh Magazine as one of seven noted designers in the city and invited him to be on his show.
Njie sings, plays the guitar and danced African ballet for several years. He focuses on the art that has become more than just a technique to create something beautiful.
“It’s one of thousands and thousands of possible human activities that can help you to relax and experiment,” he said. “It opens you up for great aha moments and it’s just like life. When you practice batik, you start thinking, how did it come about, who was the first human being to melt wax and use it as we do, and how did people get the idea of using nature to create colors for dye? You think about weaving, too. It’s all interconnected to life and to nature and you involve science.”
Bees make the wax, he explained, dyes comes from plant fibers, you need water to mix the dyes, and air and sun dry the fabric.
“And so on,” he said. “It’s all put together, if you think about batik in that universal way.”
Njie makes other connections with his work. There are many things that he would also like to do, but his art links him with so many other people who do other things.
Case in point: One evening a neurosurgeon called and asked if they could meet at his studio, which was already closed for the day.
“I said I was home, but that I would meet him,” he said. “It was going to be a sale.”
Njie got there first and while he waited, someone pulled up outside his studio with a radio blasting. He went out to ask them to move because he was expecting a customer. It turned out to be the surgeon, who came into the studio.
“What he told me blew me away,” Njie said. “He had just finishing operating on a patient and did not expect the outcome to be as good as it was. He thought about buying a piece of art from me and then going home and hanging it and having a glass of wine. You cannot get any better than that. He was familiar with my work and had bought a piece from me before. So he must have been thinking about me in the operating room. It’s a story like that that keeps me going.”
Njie has an upcoming residency with a school in Clarion where he will start experimenting with his goal of using plants to make natural dyes.
“There are so many different hues you can get from natural things like coffee, turmeric, blueberries and so on,” he said. “That will change my work quite a bit, and I think that I will like going in that direction.”
For more information about his class at the art center and to see the link from the “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” visit latrobeartcenter.org.
