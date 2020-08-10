Vince Antinori was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1956, and the way he tells the story, he and “a bunch of guys” were hanging around the pool hall in Crabtree and wondering what to do with their lives.
“We decided that we were going to go to barber school,” he said.
So he and his buddies Chuck Trumbetta, Carlo Zippy and Andy Makar enrolled in a school in Pittsburgh and took turns driving to class.
“Then nobody would give me a job because there were a lot of barbers in Latrobe back then,” he said.
As luck would have it, Jack Elder, who had a shop at 1703 Ligonier St., told him, “Come on in and take it over.”
That was in 1961. Antinori stayed there until one recent afternoon when a customer came in and got his last official haircut.
The closing of Vince’s Barber Shop — known around town mostly as “the shop” or “Vince’s” — is another passing of an era when men didn’t go to a barber just to get their hair cut. They hung around and talked. They exchanged ideas and had opinions on how to save the world. Or how to fix a car or raise their kids or play a better game of golf. Sometimes they played poker or bet on sports. Or they’d just sit and know that they were among friends.
“It was an old-fashioned barber shop where people came in and just loafed, not like today,” Antinori said.
A couple of things nudged him into retirement. One was that shutting down for COVID-19 impacted his business, like what happened to so many people. The other is that he wanted to spend more time now with his wife, Barbara.
And, oh, another thing. Antinori is 86, about 20 years beyond when many people retire.
“Maybe it’s a good time to quit,” he said before he did.
His brother John — they’re best friends — is going on 83. He also worked at the shop, but left years ago.
John went into the Army after Vince was discharged and was stationed in Germany, too. He worked in construction when he returned, then got laid off and went to barber school. He joined his brother at the shop, Elder retired, and John worked there part-time and also drove a school bus.
“I stayed until 1973,” he said. “I didn’t want to do this the rest of my life, so I went on to work for Unity Township, driving a truck and doing maintenance.”
Vince Antinori lives in the north end of Latrobe. John lives in Wimmerton in Unity Township. They cut each other’s hair when they were both at the shop, after John left, and they’ll keep on doing it.
John Antinori Jr., a writer and producer of computer games and Internet content, lived in New York City for 25 years and recently returned to Latrobe.
“I was well into my 30s before I paid for a haircut,” he said.
He remembers going to the shop as a kid and reading Popular Mechanics, Field & Stream and other guy-type magazines that were kept in the same place for decades. The rotary wall phone is still there, but Vince eventually upgraded to a cordless phone. And the appointment book sat in the same place for years. You couldn’t just walk in. You had to make an appointment.
Or you could come for other reasons.
Oland “Dodo” Canterna was a high school and college athlete, played in minor and major league baseball and coached sports at St. Vincent College and other venues. He was very involved in the community, served on boards, received numerous awards, and was once mayor of Latrobe. He passed away in 2016 at the age of 89.
“He was my buddy,” Vince said.
Canterna came into the shop every morning at 10 just to hang around and conduct his business from his favorite seat.
Another customer, Latrobe businessman Harry Lattanzio, known for his popular Skateland, Harry’s Danceland and other youth dance hall identities in his Lattanzio Building, passed away in 2016 at the age of 94. Antinori remembers him as being meticulously dressed.
At age 101, Bill Rowe might be the barber’s oldest customer.
“He always came in with a $20 bill and a (lottery) ticket, and he was still driving his own car,” Antinori said.
Not every customer was old, but the regulars who started a long time ago grew old. There were lots of boys who got their first haircuts there, and some of them were brought in by their fathers who were also customers and maybe got their first haircut there, too. Antinori kept their photos on a bulletin board for years. When he closed, some of them took their photos home.
Danny Dominick, who lives near Crabtree, had been getting his hair cut at Vince’s for at least 40 years. He took his two sons there for their first haircuts. Then one of them took his own three sons there for their first haircuts.
Dominick called the shop right before it closed to see if Antinori could squeeze him in.
“He told me to come on in,” Dominick said.
He became the official last customer. When he left, he took the photos of his sons off the bulletin board.
“I have no idea where I’m going to go now,” he said. “My whole family went to Vince.”
Gene Yannity grew up with Antinori in Crabtree. Yannity still lives there, and he has stories to tell about way back when they were kids. Like the time that young Vince was swinging on a vine like Tarzan, fell off and broke his arm.
“Dr. Huber had an office in Crabtree and he drove Vince to the hospital in Latrobe, in his DeSoto, and got his arm set,” Yannity said. “The whole charge was $11.”
He remembers another doctor from Latrobe, a surgeon, who used to come in for haircuts and joke that he really came in to catch up on the latest in medicine. That was because Antinori was able to talk to anyone, and to listen and keep a conversation going, no matter what it was about.
“I don’t care who was in the chair, Vince could talk right along with all of them,” Yannity said.
Vince Antinori cut Yannity’s hair ever since he got out of barber school, the last time about six weeks ago. Now Yannity is going to go the same place that his wife goes, to a hairdresser who does both women’s and men’s hair.
“It sure is different,” he said. “They shampoo your hair first.”
Everything changes. Back in 1958, a haircut cost 75 cents at Vince’s Barber Shop. By the time he quit, it was $14.
Haircuts changed, too. Vince buzzed through crew cuts and longer hair fads, and many thousands of “a little off the top” haircuts. Financial times were tough in the hippy days when so many men, especially younger ones, let their hair grow. His wife Barbara was a nurse at Latrobe Hospital and set up several related home healthcare services at a time when the concept was new. She was able to get the family (they have a daughter Kellie) through those days when the chairs were empty at the shop.
Antinori misses his old friends, many of them gone. There was Dick Guskieicz who hosted an eight-man card club at his home. Vince is the only one left. There were so many customers that he got to know over the years — men from the mills and shops, businessmen, and kids who long ago grew up and left town.
There are good memories.
“Latrobe is the friendliest town,” he said. “It’s a fantastic place. God was good to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.