Barbara Nakles and her classmates (Class of 1952) selected a painting called “Green Oasis” for the student-owned permanent collection at what is now Greater Latrobe High School.
“We thought it looked abstract so we thought we were very daring by voting for it,” she said.
During her years in high school, students also purchased a landscape and a painting of a circus scene, “Up, Up, Ruth,” of an elephant being trained.
Those paintings and others hung in the hallway of the old high school, and they and now more than 200 others line the walls in the corridors of the school off of U.S. Route 30.
Students add to the collection every year and for decades, Nakles has had more than fond memories of the art. Her late husband, Ned J. Nakles Sr., founded the Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust in 1991, and she became involved, too.
On Thursday, she will be the honoree at the trust’s art gala, an annual event when the students present the contenders for their collection and announce which art they’ve chosen to purchase.
“We are thrilled to be hosting this event after a two-year pause due to the pandemic,” said Jessica Golden, director of the Center for Student Creativity and executive director of GL Partners in Education Foundation. “Even though we didn’t have the art gala, all five schools were able to purchase art the last two years through the generosity of donors that continued to give to the Art Trust’s One Hundred Friends of Art.”
The gala will open 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the high school with gourmet stations and hors d’oeuvres in the commons area, followed by the art preview, coffee and dessert in the Center for Student Creativity. The student docent presentation begins at 7:15 p.m. in the auditorium, during which time guests can vote for their favorites.
Nakles serves as a trustee for the trust and was chair from 1999 to 2021. During her tenure, she has guided the nonprofit through numerous successful projects, including authoring the first edition of “A Unique Vision of Art” that presents the chronology of the paintings.
The collection was started during the Great Depression of the 1930s when students could not afford to travel to art museums in Pittsburgh. Art teacher Mary Martha Himler borrowed works from the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh’s annual show and brought them to the school. James R. Beatty, who taught social studies and served as student council adviser, proposed that the students select their favorite paintings and raise money to buy them. They purchased the first two in 1936.
Beatty worried about the future of the collection when Himler passed away. Nakles responded by founding the trust that developed additional projects, including in 1999, expanding the collections to the elementary schools. That was funded by donations made in memory of Ned Nakles Sr., who by then had passed away.
The trust has a partnership with the school district and was part of the project to construct the multi-use Center for Student Creativity. In 2011, Nakles oversaw a successful Preserve the Vision campaign that raised $150,000 for additional preservation of the collections.
The students choose art from the Latrobe Art Center and several local shows and organizations.
“One of the most interesting parts of the collection is to see the development of art in western Pennsylvania, from 1936 to now,” Nakles said. “But even more important is to look at the paintings that were chosen during certain years and wondering what made a group of teenagers select them. Sometimes you know exactly why, like a couple of paintings during World War II. Then you see others and you think, ‘Oh my gosh. What were they thinking?’”
For instance, students in the 1950s chose Constantine Kosak’s painting of two roosters attacking each other in a cockfight.
“It’s kind of abstract looking and violent,” Nakles said.
As it turned out, several years earlier the students had purchased what she called “an absolutely beautiful and peaceful” Kosak painting called “Life.” The artist’s daughter told the students that was her father’s vision of life, but then when he was diagnosed with terminal cancer, the cockfight was symbolic of his battle with the disease.
“Suddenly, the violent painting had meaning,” Nakles said. “There’s story after story like this.”
Her favorites?
“It depends on the day,” she said. “Sometimes you look at a painting that you really didn’t look at before, and sometimes there’s something that fits where you are.”
Like many students of the past, Nakles didn’t realize what a treasure the collection was until she was long out of high school.
“Students coming back for reunions can’t believe that they did this back in high school, and they recognize what is here,” she said. “They lived with the art, and that’s the way it should be. This place was like their home, and their home just happened to have 200 original works of art hanging in the halls.”
For years, Nakles has been on stage on the art gala nights recognizing achievements and giving out awards to others. Now it’s her turn.
“I am very honored,” she said. “This has been a big part of my life, but you just do what needs to be done, and it doesn’t take someone to honor you for that. We have people in the art trust who have been on since it was organized in 1991. They were part of the group that got all of this going and they remained on ever since. They are the special people.”
