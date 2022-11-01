Barbara Nakles

Barbara Nakles and classmates from the Class of 1952 initially selected a painting, “Green Oasis,” for the student-owned permanent collection at Greater Latrobe High School. Nakles will be honored Thursday at the annual art gala at the high school.

Barbara Nakles and her classmates (Class of 1952) selected a painting called “Green Oasis” for the student-owned permanent collection at what is now Greater Latrobe High School.

“We thought it looked abstract so we thought we were very daring by voting for it,” she said.

