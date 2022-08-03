A plan to replace a former Pizza Hut restaurant in Unity Township with a bank branch office and attached coffee shop is one step closer to realization after the township planning commission unanimously approved the preliminary and final site plans for the development Tuesday.

The proposed plan for 3875 state Route 30 would build a Somerset Trust branch and coffee shop in the existing structure, along with three drive-up lanes – two for the bank and one for the coffee shop.

