A plan to replace a former Pizza Hut restaurant in Unity Township with a bank branch office and attached coffee shop is one step closer to realization after the township planning commission unanimously approved the preliminary and final site plans for the development Tuesday.
The proposed plan for 3875 state Route 30 would build a Somerset Trust branch and coffee shop in the existing structure, along with three drive-up lanes – two for the bank and one for the coffee shop.
Architect Michael R. Friedhofer of Landmarks SGA, LLC, representing Somerset Trust, said after the vote they are pleased to see the project move forward.
“We’re happy…very happy. Everyone worked really hard to get this approved,” Friedhofer said.
The property, which sits on .917 acres, is zoned B-3 Regional Commercial and sits in a unique position between Theater Street and Route 30, adjacent to Wildcat Commons.
The site plan approval was granted pending a number of items that have yet to be completed, including a stormwater management plan and erosion and sedimentation control plan, which have been submitted for review. In addition, the plan will require a number of modifications from the township’s subdivision and land development ordinance, which the planning commission is requesting be approved by the board of supervisors. Those modifications include:
- Route 30 Corridor Enhancement Overlay District Building Orientation, which predicates drive-up lanes be located on the east side of the building and the main entrance be on the west. However, the plan would request a modification to rotate building orientation to the west elevation away from Route 30;
- Buffer-Yard Plantings, which require plantings to create a forested condition along the Route 30 corridor, which would be inconsistent with all adjacent conditions along the corridor. The modification would allow reduced planting within the buffer-yard that would be consistent with adjacent properties;
- Landscaping Requirements for Land Development, which currently do not meet the township’s landscaping requirements;
- Transportation and Corridor Enhancement Overlay District, which state the throat depth of the access from Route 30 does not comply. The modification would allow the use of the entry from Route 30 consistent with its historic occupancy.
The requests are to be made in a separate letter to the township, which Friedhofer said has already been drafted.
All other requirements for the plan have been met.
The Somerset Trust site plan was the only business handled at Tuesday’s meeting. Two other items, a preliminary subdivision and a preliminary site plan from Aestique Surgical Center for a 6.07-acre property on One Aesthetic Way, were removed from the agenda, and will be heard at a future meeting.
