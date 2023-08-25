Now that looks yummy

I can almost reach it! Harley Sessi of Latrobe wanted to get her hands on the giant banana split at the Great American Banana Split Celebration in Latrobe in 2019.

 FILE PHOTO

Latrobe is ready to paint the town red… or should we say yellow… this weekend as the 10th annual Great American Banana Split Celebration kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday in downtown.

The festival will receive national exposure this year as ABC’s “Good Morning America” will be broadcasting from the event.

