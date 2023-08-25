Latrobe is ready to paint the town red… or should we say yellow… this weekend as the 10th annual Great American Banana Split Celebration kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday in downtown.
The festival will receive national exposure this year as ABC’s “Good Morning America” will be broadcasting from the event.
The show will air Saturday from 7-8 a.m. and from 10-11 a.m. on WTAE.
According to sources at the network, ABC News Correspondent Will Ganss will be showcasing the festival, the town, its people and of course, its famous banana splits. Highlights from Friday’s Yellow Tie Gala will also be included in the coverage.
Sponsored by the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, all three days of the Great American Banana Split Celebration will feature food, vendors, demonstrations and activities ranging from hula dancing and goat yoga to candy bar bingo and a pie-eating contest.
Musical entertainment will be provided on two stages and will include a diverse lineup of musicians.
Taking the spotlight as the Saturday headliner, Andy Davis is set to grace the Robindale Main Stage at 7 p.m., with his blend of “blue collar country” and rock.
Davis, of Mount Pleasant, was named Modern Male Country Artist of the Year in 2021 and 2022 Entertainer of the Year at the Josie Music Awards in Nashville. He has been nominated for eight awards at the 2023 event, to be held Oct. 22 at the iconic Grand Ole Opry.
“I’m excited any time I get to play,” said Davis. “It’s an opportunity to do what I love the most and to meet new people.”
Davis, who formed the band in 2017, noted that he performed at the Greater Latrobe 4th of July Celebration several years ago and is looking forward to the opportunity to be back in town.
“It’s really sweet to get back to Latrobe,” he said. “I promise the energy level is going to be through the roof.”
The Mount Pleasant Area Senior High School graduate will be joined on stage by his band, which includes bassist Dave Gregory and drummer Jim Spillar of Latrobe, and guitarists Jay Pfeifer and Jason Roberts of Greensburg.
Davis, whose hit song “Small Town” has over a million streams, stresses that his performance is not to be mistaken as a country show, but rather an electrifying rock experience. The setlist will feature an array of tunes from his latest album, “The River,” released across all streaming platforms in May, alongside crowd-pleasing cover songs.
“I will have my full band with me for the first time in three weeks, so everybody watching is going to get a great show,” he promised.
The festival will close out at 2 p.m. Sunday with a performance from Warriors Rock, led by The Vogues former lead vocalist Gary Ratan and his wife, Kim.
According to the Warriors Rock Facebook page, the nonprofit organization is “dedicated to improving the quality of life of America’s military veterans and their families.”
The band performs a “unique up tempo, interactive musical and patriotic tribute to our vets in a two-hour-long event that aims to inspire, connect and unite people through music.”
“We look forward to a fun-filled family weekend and celebrating our 10th anniversary,” said Briana Tomack, president of the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We have a great entertainment lineup and fun for all ages. We hope everyone can participate in some fun activities and enjoy our beautiful community.”
