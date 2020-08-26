Banana Split Princess, pie-eating contest winners take home prizes during virtual event

This year’s Great American Banana Split Celebration was virtual, but the prizes were tangible.
During Tuesday’s online event, Sophia Trunzo was named this year’s Banana Split Princess. Jannie Van Horn’s one-year reign as princess ended as she passed the crown on to Trunzo during the livestreamed celebration.
Van Horn wished Trunzo luck during the virtual pageant, adding, “You will have a lot of fun spreading the word about our famous city of Latrobe.”
The 2019 princess spent the past year representing Latrobe at a variety of local events such as Steelers Fest, the Ligonier Country Market and the Westmoreland Fair.
“I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to be the Banana Split Princess, because I met new people and went to many events,” Van Horn said.
Briana Tomack, Greater Latrobe Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce president, presented Trunzo with a $500 scholarship sponsored by Technimark.
Addison Hood, 9, took first runner-up, while 11-year-old Gabriella Amatucci was tabbed second runner-up. Lexie Cunningham, Cassandra Curtis, Hailey Drury, Alyssa Piper and Katie Thomas also vied for the Banana Split Princess title.
The eight contestants were required to complete an application, write a short essay explaining why they should be crowned Banana Split Princess, submit a headshot, conduct a personal interview and film themselves doing a formal wear walk. Girls ages 9 to 11 from Latrobe, Derry and Ligonier school districts competed in this year’s show.
On the pie-eating side, Don Luther was this year’s contest winner among five participating contestants. He ate a banana creme pie donated by Eat’n Park in the fastest time of 2 minutes and 3 seconds.
Luther, who has won the contest before, will have his name yet again engraved on the championship belt specially made by Andrew Lazarchik of Wildcat Championship Belts for this contest. Lazarchik also refereed this year’s pie-eating contest.
The six-hour virtual Great American Banana Split Celebration was hosted by Layne Lueckert and Travis Miller, who navigated the celebration’s first virtual event by introducing a variety of entertainers, activities and educational segments.
Organizers reminded participants that a coloring contest is continuing, and that those interested can visit www.bananasplitfest.com to sign up to receive this year’s coloring sheet.
The virtual Banana Run is still happening, as participants can register for the 1 mile, 5 or 10 kilometer race at bananasplit.run through Aug. 31 and submit a photo of their time and distance. Sign up fees range from $5 and up to $35 depending on which package the runner selects.
This year’s T-shirt and medal art — designed by Crabtree mural artist and elementary art teacher Raphael Pantalone — features a banana character running away from a COVID-19 virus.
Participants may also partake in this year’s virtual Yellow Tie Gala, of which the celebration’s Facebook page says, “Grab your favorite dance partner, drink your favorite drink, and celebrate another year of banana split fun with us.”
For this virtual event, participants are being asked to put on their favorite yellow outfit and make up a banana or banana-split inspired cocktail or mocktail. After taking a photo or video of their at-home gala, participants are asked to then share it to or tag the Latrobe Art Center and/or the Great American Banana Split Celebration’s social media pages to join in the fun.
