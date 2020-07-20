The Banana Split Princess Pageant, which was originally scheduled to take place in March in preparation for the Great American Banana Split Celebration (GABSC) held annually in August in Latrobe, will now be moving to a new format with a virtual application process, with applications due by Monday, July 27.
Girls interested in competing can find the application on the festival website at bananasplitfest.com.
The 2020 pageant originally was postponed because of the previous COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Pageant and GABSC planning committee members planned to reschedule, but uncertainty over when social gatherings would be allowed to resume forced the pageant to modify certain aspects of the event for this year.
Qualifications remain the same: Girls wishing to participate must be between the ages of 9 and 11 and submit an application with an essay explaining why they want to become this year’s princess. Instead of an in-person event, they will submit a video interview answering questions about school, extracurricular activities, family and, of course, how the pandemic has affected their lives.
The final piece of the application process is to dress in their formal wear and record a pageant walk in their house.
Judges will score each contestant, with the top three contestants being invited to a livestreamed ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 25, where the princess and court will be announced. There will be other activities that same day for the virtual Great American Banana Split Celebration in honor of National Banana Split Day and to celebrate its invention in Latrobe.
