Lucy Pollock’s “Baking With Lucy” livestreamed Facebook episodes attracted 50,000 viewers, another 20,000 watched reruns of the videos and sometimes each segment has as many as 400 comments. Then, every day, bags of mail have been delivered to the home where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ellen and Phil Raneri in Lawson Heights.
When she passed away on Nov. 22 from complications due to COVID-19, hundreds of thousands of people watched her livestreamed funeral.
That’s how many people loved Lucy, who was 98.
Lucy, Mary Ellen Raneri said, would be proud that she and Phil kept up the show with Lucy’s favorite recipes. She would have also been pleased that a new gas stove replaced the electric one, and she would have laughed along with viewers when Phil had to file down the granite counter tops to make it fit.
This is Raneri’s first Mother’s Day without her mom. To honor her memory, the livestream at 1 p.m. Saturday will pay tribute to mother/daughter relationships in the kitchen.
“I wanted to do something a little special that involved mothers, even though I don’t have my mother now,” she said.
The show’s guests will be three generations that include two moms. Philomina Susa, 87, of Calumet is the matriarch of the family. She will lead the demonstrations of cooking Lebanese recipes that she learned from her own mother, Haseba George, who was born in Lebanon. Her daughter Virginia Lucas and granddaughter Natalie, both of New Stanton, will assist.
Lucas is an ombudsman for individuals in long-term care in Westmoreland County and met Raneri years ago when Raneri’s father Mike was terminally ill. Lucas’s brother Vince Susa lives across the street from Raneri. The two women became fast friends.
“I went to Seton Hill and so did she,” Lucas said. “We both love to cook and we always cooked with our moms. That’s how we learned when we were growing up. You were with your mother and you watched and maybe if she asked for something, you handed it to her, but you really didn’t actually do it. I think I was in my 30s until I started making traditional foods.”
She cooks both Lebanese food from her mother’s heritage, and also Slovak foods popular in the traditions of her father Richard’s Slovak ancestry.
For the livestreamed show, Susa will be demonstrating how to make stuffed grape leaves, a cracked bulgur wheat salad known as tabouli and hummus. Raneri will make a lentil salad.
“It’s going to be set up like it’s always been on Baking With Lucy,” Raneri said. “It will be very conversational, like sitting around the table on a Sunday.”
The casual setting was a hit with viewers when the livestreams started in March 2020. Raneri and her mother did the first segment at the request of a friend who wanted to know how to make Lucy’s famous bread. Phil filmed it, and it soon went viral. That was the beginning of a weekly Sunday broadcast that soon attracted people all over the country, in Europe and on other continents, including fans from Tasmania. It brightened the days of people stricken with pandemic-induced boredom and isolation.
Lucy was a big hit with her homespun humor and stories, and her take-charge attitude. She said “don’t burn the garlic” so much that they had that embroidered on aprons. She was adamant that dough should be kneaded with the heels of the hands, and that ingredients should be simple. If it wasn’t in an ordinary kitchen, Lucy was probably not going to make it.
Lucy gained widespread media attention, and the week before she passed away, NBC’s “Today” show on that Wednesday aired a recorded broadcast of when Jenna Bush virtually interviewed Lucy. Her cookbook, “Baking With Lucy in Her Cozy Kitchen,” was scheduled to be delivered on the following Monday. By then, Lucy was gone.
Raneri continued the livestreams not just to honor her mother, but also to help herself cope with her loss. She thought it would be a fitting tribute to Lucy to highlight mothers and daughters cooking together for the Mother’s Day weekend video.
In the age old traditions of mothers passing on recipes to their daughters, mothers make what their own mothers taught them to do, then they pass it on to their own daughters.
For instance, Lucas said, “A lot of people cook stuffed grape leaves in lemon water. My mom did not teach me that way. She taught me to mix a little tomato paste with water and cook them in that.”
That’s how they’ll be cooking them on Saturday.
Grape leaves, Lucas said, “have a taste all their own.” They are small, so they’re about the size of a fat cigar when they’re rolled with a meat and rice mixture. A plate is put over them to weigh them down in a pot, then a cup of water is put over that to keep everything in place.
The family has gone through different types of grape leaves. Haseba took leaves from her backyard grape arbor. The women in the current three generations have purchased frozen leaves, leaves in a jar (the salty liquid has to be washed off), and they have even driven to a specialty store in Ohio to get them.
Both Lucas and her daughter Natalie when they were young were tasked with simple jobs like cutting stems from the leaves.
It always took a long time for girls to learn and, Lucas said, “You learned what your mother taught you, and she learned from the women in the village she came from.”
Lucas’s niece (brother Vince’s daughter) Dani Susa even comes to learn the cooking lessons from her grandmother, so when she cooks Lebanese food, it will be influenced by what Susa taught her.
Another case in point about the differences: While some Lebanese cooks make tabouli with more parsley than cracked wheat, “Mom always made ours with cucumbers, green onions and tomatoes,” she added. “A lot of people put cumin in it because that’s how their mother did it, but we don’t.”
Her mother often made kibbe, too, and the mixture of meat and rice was sometimes even served raw. It tasted good, Lucas noted, and nobody got sick from eating it.
Then there are the Slovak foods that the family cooks, things like the traditional meat and rice rolled in cabbage leaves, not grape leaves. And pagach, a baked combo of dough and potatoes, With the two ethnicities, Lucas’s family celebrates Christmas Eve in the Slovak tradition, but the foods are Lebanese.
Lucas is looking forward to someday appearing on “Baking With Lucy” with her mother and her own daughter.
“The importance of cooking together is that if our mothers don’t pass it on to us, it will go away,” she said.
Look for “Baking With Lucy” on Facebook. The livestream at 1 p.m. Saturday will be recorded and can be viewed later. Visit bakingwithlucy.com for more information.
