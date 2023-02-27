When Brother Angelo Lichtenstein, OSB, was appointed as the monastery baker at St. Vincent Archabbey in November 2021, he was “barely” comfortable working with professional-grade baking and kitchen equipment.
Today, the young Benedictine monk is fulfilling his calling through a baking ministry that has led to wildly popular bake sales and a mailing list of over 500 customers from all across Westmoreland County.
“I was proficient with home-scale equipment,” said Brother Angelo, 32, who aside from helping his mother cook as a youth in Sussex County, New Jersey, had no formal baking experience.
“I was able to learn from Father Ananias, who is the pastor at Queen of Peace in Patton, Brother Angelo recalled. “He was really my mentor when it comes to baking and all things baking.”
“I learned to get comfortable mixing large batches of dough,” he said. “If a recipe calls for 200 eggs, then that’s what it calls for,” he laughed.
Using the main kitchen at St. Vincent College with its recently renovated bakery, Brother Angelo started his baking journey by trying to perfect a bread recipe to provide for the monastic community.
“We grind our own flour here and I use only the gristmill flour,” he explained. “There is nothing bleached; it is straight flour. This is actually not ideal for bread since it has lower protein which makes it difficult to give good structure.”
Brother Angelo, who graduated from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2012 with a degree in physics, put his math and science skills to work to find a way to make his bread out of the gristmill flour.
“I kept on working on different recipes and seeing what would work and what wouldn’t while trying to get a feel for the equipment.”
It wasn’t long until those around the St. Vincent community started asking Brother Angelo if they could buy a loaf of his bread.
“I asked Father Ananias and he said don’t be in a rush to sell,” Brother Angelo said. “Develop your recipe.”
When the 2022 Lenten season came around, Brother Angelo was tasked with making Hot Cross Buns every Friday.
“I was able to get pretty good with that recipe,” he said, noting that like his mentor, he filled the buns with raspberry jam. “I felt confident and they were pretty unique. They were symbolic of Good Friday.”
It was at this time when he decided to do his first bake sale by pre-order only. It was advertised through the parish and through Facebook.
“I would’ve been happy with selling 75 half dozen. I sold almost 200 half dozen,” he said. “So, that’s around 1,200 Hot Cross Buns.”
With the immense success of his first bake sale, Brother Angelo started organizing and planning for future sales. He began an email contact list for customers and Brother Xavier O’Mara, OSB, began to take a more prominent role in advertising the events.
“The next sale was Mother’s Day,” Brother Angelo recalled. “I made bread and since we didn’t have the equipment for cinnamon rolls at that time, I made monkey bread.”
The Benedictine bakers held monthly sales after that including Father’s Day, when Brother Angelo’s now-famous bagels debuted.
“I’d been making them for the monks and working on my recipe. Father’s Day seemed like a good time to sell bagels. I made 800 and they sold out. People loved them.”
Other sales included the parish festival in July, a back-to-school sale in August at the Parish Assembly Room and fall events at the Basilica Gift Shop. A Thanksgiving sale at the gristmill featured breads, gobs, fall cookies and pumpkin, Dutch apple and pecan pies. He also offered lemon anise, honey lavender and pumpkin spice biscotti.
Brother Angelo and his devoted crew began baking the day after Thanksgiving for the Christmas bake sale. It was just a few days before the sale when the college purchased a reversible dough sheeter.
“We use it to make pepperoni and cinnamon rolls,” said Brother Angelo. “It makes it a whole lot easier since we can increase production. I used it to make all of the cinnamon rolls and 80 nut rolls for the Christmas sale.”’
The Christmas sale was not pre-order, but first-come, first-served and was scheduled to be held at the Gristmill from 1-6 p.m. Dec. 18.
“We went down to the Gristmill at 12:45 p.m., and cars were wrapped around the building,” he said. “People were waiting in the cold and people were just packed in there. It was amazing to see how many people were there.”
In addition to the cinnamon and nut rolls, the sale offered various breads including panettone, stollen, Italian, French, wheat, pumpkin, cranberry nut, seeded rye and gingerbread, as well as gobs and a variety of cookies. Most items sold out by the end of the day.
“We had people from the Christmas sale come in later in the day for what we had left,” said Brother Angelo. “They loved it. People even came in the next day for any extras.”
After the busy Christmas event, the monks took a break in January but were back at it in early February.
“It was a very simple sale, we just sold bagels and bread,” Brother Angelo remarked. And by simple, he means Italian baguettes and bread, French baguettes and country bread, banana nut bread and 1,016 bagels.
“Almost every single one passed through my hands,” Brother Angelo said. “They’re all hand-shaped.”
Bagels were available in a variety of flavors that included plain, everything, cinnamon raisin, sesame, cheddar, Swiss, pizza, pepper jack, harvest wheat and poppy.
“I can shape bagels and bread without even thinking about it,” Brother Angelo said, noting that the monks do most of their work on the weekends when the college food service staff is not using the bakery.
“I have a lot of good conversations in the bakery while doing this.”
The most recent sale was held Feb. 19, in celebration of Mardi Gras. The monks made cinnamon rolls, pepperoni rolls, over 200 “very large” chocolate gobs, chocolate chunk brownies, nearly 200 large chocolate chunk cookies and 200 oatmeal raisin cookies.
The next sale is planned for March 12 and after that, big things are in the works for the April 6 Easter sale.
Brother Angelo hinted that customers will find much more than Hot Cross Buns this year. It will be a first-come, first-served event and no pre-orders will be accepted. The sale will be advertised on Facebook and an email will be sent to those on his mailing list.
“Having seen how many showed up at Christmas, it would be a disservice to hold it in a small space like the Gristmill,” he said. “We are looking at the Grove. It should be a better location for hundreds of people to come.”
With each sale the monks hold, the amount of new customers grows. Thirty percent of orders for the Mardi Gras sale were from new customers. Pre-order sale items are frequently selling out in 24 hours or less.
“It always surprises me when people tell me how far they’ve traveled to get here,” said Brother Angelo, who has all of his recipes organized in Microsoft Excel spreadsheets so he can easily calculate quantities, weights and cost.
“We aren’t doing this to make money and I hope our prices reflect that. We don’t charge more than we have to for anything,” Brother Angelo stressed.
“It’s not about making money. The idea behind this was to bring people to St. Vincent. It’s a way for them to encounter St. Vincent and it helps bring people to the Gristmill General Store.”
Proceeds from the sales support the monks and the gristmill.
“We serve our best,” he said. “We do testing to make sure what we are offering to the community is the best we have. People deserve it. In our baking ministry, we treat guests like Christ. Our lives revolve around Mass and the liturgy. We share from ourselves in the image of Christ in our breads. It is us in the Christ role feeding others with bread.”
So what’s next for Brother Angelo? In addition to his baking duties, he is a full-time seminary student and is slated to graduate in May 2025.
“I’d like to possibly have our own space, a little café where people can come and watch us bake, have a coffee and something for breakfast or lunch,” he said. “That’s my dream.”
“Just beginning as a baker, I feel it is my responsibility to learn the craft and learn it well so I can pass it on to the other monks and to the community,” Brother Angelo said.
“When asked if I can give someone any tips when it comes to baking, I’m always happy to do it. I don’t like to keep secrets. I’m happy to share tips,” he added.
“It’s nice to have a community of bakers. I don’t see other bakeries as competitors. We try to feed others with the best we have.”
To be added to Brother Angelo’s mailing list for future bake sales, contact the St. Vincent Gristmill at 724-537-0304, or visit in person during its business hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sign-ups will also be taken at the Easter bake sale.
