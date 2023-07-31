Four aspiring family physicians are the recipients of this year’s Andrew D. Bagby Family Medicine Scholarship. Each participated in a month-long program this summer through Independence Health System and the Latrobe Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program in which they gained inpatient and outpatient experience, in addition to exploring career options in primary care.

The Bagby Scholarship was established by family and friends in memory of first-year resident Dr. Andrew Bagby, who died tragically in November 2001. The scholarship fund has increased substantially over the 20 years the scholarship has been awarded. It is supported by the Bagby family, as well as private donors, to give opportunities to aspiring family medicine physicians. The scholarship is administered by the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation. Participants include Tessa Brown and Ashley Hebenstreit Nichols who are enrolled at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) at Seton Hill University, Julianna Capo from LECOM-Erie and Kyeunghyeun Park, who completed medical school at Ewha Womans University College of Medicine.

