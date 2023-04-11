The spotted lanternfly – that invasive westward moving insect that feeds on the sap of valuable plants – may be coming to a backyard, building or telephone pole near you. According to Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture, they are hazardous to our state’s grapevines, and maple, black walnut, birch and willow trees – plants that are important to Pennsylvania’s economy.

More information about the spotted lanternfly and other spring landscaping topics will be available at the upcoming Making the Most of Your Piece of Nature Sustainable Backyard Workshop. The event takes place rain or shine from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, at Mammoth Park pavilions in Mount Pleasant Township. It is hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Forestry, with support from Westmoreland County Parks.

