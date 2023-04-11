The spotted lanternfly – that invasive westward moving insect that feeds on the sap of valuable plants – may be coming to a backyard, building or telephone pole near you. According to Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture, they are hazardous to our state’s grapevines, and maple, black walnut, birch and willow trees – plants that are important to Pennsylvania’s economy.
More information about the spotted lanternfly and other spring landscaping topics will be available at the upcoming Making the Most of Your Piece of Nature Sustainable Backyard Workshop. The event takes place rain or shine from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, at Mammoth Park pavilions in Mount Pleasant Township. It is hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Forestry, with support from Westmoreland County Parks.
“The goal is to offer the opportunity for private landowners to engage in topics that would be most applicable to their own lives,” said Rachael Mahony, an environmental education specialist at the Bureau of Forestry at Forbes State Forest.
The workshops are for anyone who would like to learn more about sustainable management of yards and landscaping. Although geared toward adults, some attendees bring families, Mahony says.
At the workshop’s 8:30 a.m. check-in, a service forester will demonstrate proper tree planting methods and remain on site to answer questions.
Officially kicking off at 9 a.m., the workshop offers visitors the choice of learning about a Lawn Conversion Program that is presented by Stephanie Jellison, a DCNR Southwest Watershed Forestry specialist, or gain some tips on Low-maintenance Backyard Fruit Growing from hobby orchardist Ryan Mahony.
Next up at 10 a.m., visitors will have the opportunity to learn about Strawbale Gardening from Pennsylvania Master Gardener Deborah Christopher or to attend the Spotted Lanternfly presentation from Michael Doucette, DCNR service forester.
“(Spotted lanternfly) are leafhoppers and can be difficult to squish,” Doucette said. “Often they’ll jump off before you can get to them…you want to move your foot slowly in front of them, and then touch the ground with your toe and step down on them with your heel.”
Annoying to outdoor enthusiasts, spotted lanternflies are constant feeders with an excrement high in sugar content. After time, it forms a black, sooty mold that can accumulate on leaves, preventing them from photosynthesizing, Doucette adds. He advises gardeners to be careful when moving material and to check for hidden lanternfly egg masses.
“The Bureau of Forestry offers technical assistance to landowners to make sound environmental management decisions to their property,” Doucette added. “This is a taxpayer-funded service, and landowners can reach out for any reason. Primarily, we focus on woodlot management but can also assist when it comes to suburban and urban properties.”
A service forester can be reached at the district office in Laughlintown at 724-238-1200.
The final sessions at 11 a.m. include a talk on beneficial pollinators, with Jose Taracido of California State University of Pennsylvania and the presentation, Ticks in Pennsylvania, presented by Jessica Turpin, public health research coordinator at the Dr. Jane Huffman Wildlife Genetics Institute at East Stroudsburg University.
“Ticks are not picky when it comes to choosing a host,” Huffman said. “(They) can be harmful due to their capability of transmitting many tick-borne illnesses, especially Lyme disease.”
Since 2011, Pennsylvania has had the highest rates of Lyme disease due to tick bites, she added. It is the most common infectious disease in the United States, affecting over 400,000 citizens nationally each year.
One misconception, Huffman said, is that Lyme disease is caused mainly by deer on which ticks have fed.
“This is false; in fact, it’s rodents that are one of the main carriers of Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease,” she said. “Ticks often pass the bacterium on to us after picking it up from rodent hosts, especially the small mammal white-footed mouse.”
Huffman suggests placing permethrin treated tick tubes around your yard to help decrease ticks feeding on mice and to reduce ticks carrying harmful pathogens.
Those who pre-register will be automatically entered in a tree raffle for one of 30 pin oaks that will be awarded at the first set of workshops.
