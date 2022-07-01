It was 2018, the year after Act 43 legalized consumer fireworks in Pennsylvania, when Mary Smith first heard explosions going off a couple of streets away.
Her big dog was so frightened that she waited for the fireworks to end before going out with him in their fenced yard.
“I thought they were done,” she told the Bulletin. “Then a huge blast of fireworks came up and landed right over my head in my yard. My dog, who was never afraid of anything before, became so panic stricken that he tried to escape. I had to drag him back inside. The terror was so awful that he almost went into seizures.”
A friend who lives a couple of streets away later related her family’s experience with the same neighborhood fireworks. Her husband thought there was an active shooter when they first heard them, so he locked his family and dogs in the bathroom, got a gun and went outside.
“They were terrified,” Smith said. “When they found out what it was, they were very angry, too.”
Mary Smith is not her real name. She asked that her identity and town be protected for fear of repercussions. But her story is real. She lives in a local town where because of the density of houses consumer fireworks are not permitted. According to state law, consumer grade fireworks – the kind that are now easily available at a local outlet and temporary tent sales – cannot be set off within 150 feet of any occupied house or building, whether or not it’s occupied at the time.
That makes them illegal in just about every city, borough and village in Pennsylvania. Even sprawling townships that have rural areas where they can be set off away from everything have neighborhoods where they can’t be launched.
Changes and stricter enforcement are on the horizon, thanks to a 49-1 vote Thursday in the Pennsylvania Senate.
House Bill 2157 was introduced in 2021 to amend Act 43 in an effort to make neighborhoods safer by putting more restrictions on where fireworks can be set off, and to crack down on their unsafe use. It also was written to give more local control by allowing municipalities to make their own rules or to ban them altogether.
“Several years ago there were a number of modifications made to the fireworks statute in Pennsylvania, allowing for the expanded purchase and use of fireworks by commonwealth residents,” state Sen. Kim Ward told the Bulletin earlier this month. “Since that time, there have been increasing concerns by residents related to safety, improper use of fireworks, and how they affect local communities, neighborhoods and their residents. I am mindful of those concerns and interested in reviewing HB 2157 once it comes out of committee.”
She was among the senators voting in favor of passing the bill. The next step is to have Gov. Tom Wolf sign it into law.
Those amendments will put more teeth into enforcement.
So far, Smith’s complaints to her local police and to the governing body of her town have not stopped the fireworks. She stresses that she’s not against licensed fireworks that are done correctly.
“That is part of who we are as people who celebrate things,” she said.
She just wants them to stop exploding over her neighborhood.
There’s been an ongoing problem in Latrobe, too.
“There isn’t anywhere in town that you can set them off,” said John Brasile, chief of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department. “But for us and our police force to go chase everybody in town who is setting them off is like trying to pick pepper out of a coal dust pile. That’s how it kind of works.”
It’s not always easy to determine who set off fireworks once they’re exploding in the sky.
One time when Brasile responded to complaints in a part of town where “fireworks were going off everywhere,” one whizzed two inches past his face. There have been incidents, too, where fireworks have damaged roofs and even caused fires.
“I get complaints from so many people because their animals are being traumatized by the loud booms,” he said. “People fail to realize what an inconvenience they cause to their neighbors and the general public. People don’t understand the damage that fireworks can do, and that there’s so much more that can happen.”
Dr. Bill Jenkins, director of emergency medicine at Excela Health Frick Hospital in Mount Pleasant, noted that the department treats superficial burns from sparklers and small fireworks, and more serious burns and explosive injuries from bigger fireworks.
“Adults have more serious injuries from fireworks that they set off,” he said. “We have seen significant explosive injuries to the extremities, usually the hands, from fireworks exploding while someone is holding them. That can happen because of a short fuse or the fuse is rapidly burning. There have been some pretty significant eye injuries, too.”
The Facebook group Pennsylvania Communities Against Fireworks was founded a couple of years ago to bring together people who want to see the 2017 law overturned and to make the sale of consumer grade fireworks illegal. Their goal is to give municipalities the right to enact laws to supersede the state laws, and to provide fines and penalties for illegal use. They’ve been backing HB 2157 and urging members to contact their state lawmakers to support the bill.
Founder Jack Bernard of Erie emphasizes that the group is not against scheduled, permitted professional displays. What they’re against are setting off consumer fireworks in places where they can cause property damage, disrupt the peace and disturb animals. He had to build a basement bunker because his dog was so terrified.
“During the COVID year, there were 45 straight nights of consumer fireworks in Erie,” he told the Bulletin. “I could hear them close by.”
The 500 Facebook members have posted photos and information about damage to their homes, like burning fragments singeing their roofs, windows being broken by errant fireworks, air pollution, fires started and injuries to children and adults. Veterans and others with PTSD are also known to suffer from the constant explosions. There are many stories, too, of dogs, cats, horses and livestock freaking out, escaping or being injured while trying to get away.
The posts have made it clear that legalizing consumer grade fireworks created problems all across Pennsylvania, and that people have gotten little resolution when they complain to their local police and elected officials.
“The bottom line is that these have been easy rules to break,” Bernard said. “What it comes down to is that they’re easy to break because they know that there’s not going to be any enforcement. It’s one more indication of how our society is being chipped away, just one more little thing that we are expected to put up with because someone else thinks it’s their right. It’s not their right. It’s all of our rights – yours, mine and everyone else’s. Our rights are being violated, and there are a whole lot of victims when it comes to fireworks.”
The approval of HB 2157 may be providing that relief.
